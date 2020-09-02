Chaska police
File photo

Chaska police officers responded to the following calls.

Aug. 24

At 12:28 p.m., responded to the 110000 block of Fieldstone Circle for a theft report.

At 6:31 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Pioneer Trail East for a theft report.

At 7:29 p.m., responded to the 50 block of Ehlers Avenue for a vehicle theft report.

Aug. 26

At 5:55 p.m., responded to the 900 block of Stoughton Avenue for a theft report.

At 7:11 p.m., responded to the 500 block of Ravoux Road for a theft report.

Aug. 27

At 12:15 p.m., responded to the 70 block of Michelle Avenue for a property damage report.

At 3:01 p.m., responded to the 2900 block of Hemingway Drive for a missing person report.

At 3:16 p.m., responded to the 1100 block of Crosstown Boulevard for an assault report.

At 10:47 p.m., responded near the intersection of Bavaria Road and Bavaria Hills Trail for an alcohol-related traffic report.

Aug. 28

At 4:59 a.m., responded to the 800 block of Yellow Brick Road for a burglary report.

At 11:16 a.m., responded to the 200 block of Crosstown Boulevard for a property damage report.

At 11:51 p.m., responded to the 300 block of Crosstown Boulevard for an assault report.

Aug. 29

At 2:22 a.m., responded to the 200 block of Crosstown Boulevard for a burglary report.

At 5:12 p.m., responded to the 400 block of Yellow Brick Circle for a property damage report.

Aug. 30

At 3:17 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for a theft report.

Tags

Events

Recommended for you