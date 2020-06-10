Chaska police officers responded to the following calls.
June 1
At 12:23 p.m. at the 1400 block of Crest Drive, responded to a theft report.
At 7:15 p.m. at the 300 block of Engler Boulevard, responded to a fire call.
June 2
At 10:52 p.m. at the 2900 block of Fairway Drive, responded to a bad check report.
At 1:26 p.m. at the 1100 block of Crosstown Boulevard, responded to a fire call.
June 3
At 12:38 p.m. at River Bend Place, responded to a fire call.
At 7:55 p.m. at the 1100 block of Hazeltine Boulevard, responded to a theft report.
At 9:51 p.m. at Third Street East and Walnut Street North, responded to an assault report.
June 4
At 6:23 a.m. at the 1000 block of White Oak Drive, responded to a vehicle theft report.
June 5
At 8:42 a.m. at Big Woods Boulevard and Percheron Boulevard, responded to a property damage report.
At 9:46 a.m. at the 3000 block of Carver Court, responded to a theft report.
June 6
At 3:57 a.m. at the 100 block of Colombia Court North, responded to a fire call.
June 7
At 9:02 a.m. at the 4000 block of Big Woods Boulevard, responded to a theft report.