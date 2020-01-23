Chaska police officers responded to the following calls.
Jan. 13
At 4:20 p.m., responded to the 500 block of Pine Street North for report of an assault.
At 5:29 p.m., responded to the 800 block of Newberry Lane for report of a theft.
At 10:16 p.m., responded to the 500 block of Pioneer Trail East for report of a theft.
At 10:52 p.m., responded to the 00 block of Thomas Lane for report of a domestic.
Jan. 14
At 4:38 p.m., responded to the 1400 block of Crystal Lane for report of a theft.
At 4:42 p.m., responded to the 1500 block of Independence Avenue for report of a theft.
At 6:45 p.m., responded to the 3400 block of Lake Shore Drive for report of a theft.
At 7:45 p.m., took a report at City Hall Plaza from a person who reported a domestic violence incident in which the victim was taken to a hospital.
At 10:09 p.m., responded to the 2900 block of Hemingway Drive for report of a domestic.
Jan. 15
At 4:58 a.m., responded to the 100 block of Pioneer Trail East for report of a fire call.
At 10:42 a.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for report of a theft.
At 11:27 a.m., responded to County Road 10 East and Creek Road, Laketown Township, for report of a personal injury accident.
At 2:25 p.m., responded to the 500 block of Yellow Brick Circle for report of a drug violation.
At 5:32 p.m., responded to the 400 block of Waters Edge Drive for report of a theft.
At 8:24 p.m., responded to the 300 block of Maple Street North for report of a domestic.
Jan. 17
At 3:51 p.m., responded to the 500 block of Saton Way for report of a fire.
At 6:06 p.m., responded to the 3600 block of Creek Road for report of an assault.
At 8:45 p.m., responded to the 1700 block of Prescott Court for report of a domestic.
Jan. 18
At 10:35 a.m, responded to Highway 41 and Woodland Drive for a personal injury accident.
At 5:37 p.m., responded to Highway 212 and Highway 41 for a personal injury accident.
At 5:37 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for report of a theft.
Jan. 19
At 12:30 p.m., responded to County Road 10 and Creek Lane for a personal injury accident.
At 6:47 p.m., responded to the 00 block of Judith Drive for report of a domestic.