Chaska Police Department
Buy Now

Chaska Police Department

 Photo by Mark W. Olson
 

Chaska police officers responded to the following calls.

Jan. 13

At 4:20 p.m., responded to the 500 block of Pine Street North for report of an assault.

At 5:29 p.m., responded to the 800 block of Newberry Lane for report of a theft.

At 10:16 p.m., responded to the 500 block of Pioneer Trail East for report of a theft.

At 10:52 p.m., responded to the 00 block of Thomas Lane for report of a domestic.

Jan. 14

At 4:38 p.m., responded to the 1400 block of Crystal Lane for report of a theft.

At 4:42 p.m., responded to the 1500 block of Independence Avenue for report of a theft.

At 6:45 p.m., responded to the 3400 block of Lake Shore Drive for report of a theft.

At 7:45 p.m., took a report at City Hall Plaza from a person who reported a domestic violence incident in which the victim was taken to a hospital.

At 10:09 p.m., responded to the 2900 block of Hemingway Drive for report of a domestic.

Jan. 15

At 4:58 a.m., responded to the 100 block of Pioneer Trail East for report of a fire call.

At 10:42 a.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for report of a theft.

At 11:27 a.m., responded to County Road 10 East and Creek Road, Laketown Township, for report of a personal injury accident.

At 2:25 p.m., responded to the 500 block of Yellow Brick Circle for report of a drug violation.

At 5:32 p.m., responded to the 400 block of Waters Edge Drive for report of a theft.

At 8:24 p.m., responded to the 300 block of Maple Street North for report of a domestic.

Jan. 17

At 3:51 p.m., responded to the 500 block of Saton Way for report of a fire.

At 6:06 p.m., responded to the 3600 block of Creek Road for report of an assault.

At 8:45 p.m., responded to the 1700 block of Prescott Court for report of a domestic.

Jan. 18

At 10:35 a.m, responded to Highway 41 and Woodland Drive for a personal injury accident.

At 5:37 p.m., responded to Highway 212 and Highway 41 for a personal injury accident.

At 5:37 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for report of a theft.

Jan. 19

At 12:30 p.m., responded to County Road 10 and Creek Lane for a personal injury accident.

At 6:47 p.m., responded to the 00 block of Judith Drive for report of a domestic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tags

Reporter

Unsie Zuege is an award-winning multimedia journalist, who enjoys community journalism, bibimbop, Netflix, Trivia Mafia and snuggling tiny dogs, not necessarily in that order.

Events

Recommended for you