Chaska Police Department
Buy Now

Chaska Police Department

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

Chaska police officers responded to the following calls.

Nov. 25

At 2:47 a.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for report of a theft.

At 2:42 p.m., responded to Highway 41 and 4th Street East for report of a personal injury accident.

Nov. 26

At 7:24 a.m., responded to the 300 block of Crosstown Boulevard for report of a theft.

Nov. 27

At 11:31 a.m., responded to the 1400 block of White Oak Drive for report of a theft.

Nov. 28

At 2:01 a.m., responded to the 2800 block of Chaska Boulevard for report of a theft.

Nov. 29

At 3:42 a.m., responded to the 00 block of Rita Lane for report of a domestic.

At 10:42 p.m., responded to Highway 41 and Engler Boulevard for report of a personal injury accident.

Nov. 30

At 3:02 a.m., responded to the 1200 block of Crosstown Boulevard for report of a domestic.

At 4:24 a.m., responded to the 1200 block of Crosstown Boulevard for report of a domestic.

Dec. 1

At 8:53 a.m., responded to the 400 block of 6th Street East for report of a vehicle theft.

At 2:40 p.m., responded to the 00 block of Rita Lane for report of a domestic.

At 3:53 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Pioneer Trail East for report of a theft.

Tags

Reporter

Unsie Zuege is an award-winning multimedia journalist, who enjoys community journalism, bibimbop, Netflix, Trivia Mafia and snuggling tiny dogs, not necessarily in that order.

Events

Recommended for you