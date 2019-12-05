Chaska police officers responded to the following calls.
Nov. 25
At 2:47 a.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for report of a theft.
At 2:42 p.m., responded to Highway 41 and 4th Street East for report of a personal injury accident.
Nov. 26
At 7:24 a.m., responded to the 300 block of Crosstown Boulevard for report of a theft.
Nov. 27
At 11:31 a.m., responded to the 1400 block of White Oak Drive for report of a theft.
Nov. 28
At 2:01 a.m., responded to the 2800 block of Chaska Boulevard for report of a theft.
Nov. 29
At 3:42 a.m., responded to the 00 block of Rita Lane for report of a domestic.
At 10:42 p.m., responded to Highway 41 and Engler Boulevard for report of a personal injury accident.
Nov. 30
At 3:02 a.m., responded to the 1200 block of Crosstown Boulevard for report of a domestic.
At 4:24 a.m., responded to the 1200 block of Crosstown Boulevard for report of a domestic.
Dec. 1
At 8:53 a.m., responded to the 400 block of 6th Street East for report of a vehicle theft.
At 2:40 p.m., responded to the 00 block of Rita Lane for report of a domestic.
At 3:53 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Pioneer Trail East for report of a theft.