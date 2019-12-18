Chaska Police Department
Chaska police officers responded to the following calls.

Dec. 9

At 6:12 a.m., responded to Canyon Road and Highway 41 for a personal injury accident.

At 12:36 p.m., responded to the 112000 block of Hidden Creek Place for report of a vehicle theft.

Dec. 10

At 6:16 p.m., responded to the 300 block of Pioneer Trail East for report of a theft.

Dec. 11

At 11:59 a.m., responded to the 300 block of Lake Hazeltine Drive for report of a theft.

At 4:57 p.m., responded to the 300 block of Maple Street North for report of a domestic.

At 5:47 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for report of a theft.

Dec. 12

At 2:15 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for report of a theft.

At 4:40 p.m., responded to the 3300 block of Lake Shore Drive for report of a drug violation.

At 6:54 p.m., responded to the 2900 block of Hemingway Drive for report of a theft.

Dec. 13

At 12:45 p.m., responded to the 1000 block of Yellow Brick Road for report of a theft.

At 5:53 p.m., responded to the 200 block of Highland Drive for report of a theft.

At 9:59 p.m., responded to the 1400 block of Crystal Lane for report of a theft.

At 11:44 p.m., responded to the 200 block of Crosstown Boulevard for report of a domestic.

Dec. 14

At 10:58 a.m., responded to the 1400 block of Crystal Lane for report of a theft.

At 6:49 p.m., responded to the 400 block of Yellow Brick Court for report of domestic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

