Chaska police officers responded to the following calls.
Dec. 9
At 6:12 a.m., responded to Canyon Road and Highway 41 for a personal injury accident.
At 12:36 p.m., responded to the 112000 block of Hidden Creek Place for report of a vehicle theft.
Dec. 10
At 6:16 p.m., responded to the 300 block of Pioneer Trail East for report of a theft.
Dec. 11
At 11:59 a.m., responded to the 300 block of Lake Hazeltine Drive for report of a theft.
At 4:57 p.m., responded to the 300 block of Maple Street North for report of a domestic.
At 5:47 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for report of a theft.
Dec. 12
At 2:15 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for report of a theft.
At 4:40 p.m., responded to the 3300 block of Lake Shore Drive for report of a drug violation.
At 6:54 p.m., responded to the 2900 block of Hemingway Drive for report of a theft.
Dec. 13
At 12:45 p.m., responded to the 1000 block of Yellow Brick Road for report of a theft.
At 5:53 p.m., responded to the 200 block of Highland Drive for report of a theft.
At 9:59 p.m., responded to the 1400 block of Crystal Lane for report of a theft.
At 11:44 p.m., responded to the 200 block of Crosstown Boulevard for report of a domestic.
Dec. 14
At 10:58 a.m., responded to the 1400 block of Crystal Lane for report of a theft.
At 6:49 p.m., responded to the 400 block of Yellow Brick Court for report of domestic.