April 27
At 7:57 a.m., responded to the 110900 block of Von Hertzen Circle for report of a theft.
At 10:31 a.m. responded to Audubon Road and Pioneer Trail East for a personal injury accident.
At 1:53 p.m., responded to the 500 block of Creekridge Drive for a report of theft.
April 28
At 12:15 a.m., responded to the 800 block of Stoughton Avenue, for report of a domestic.
At 1:39 p.m., responded to Riverbend Place for report of a theft.
At 1:52 p.m., responded to 0 Rita Lane for report of a domestic.
At 9:41 p.m., responded to the 200 block of 4th Street East for report of a domestic.
April 29
At 1:09 a.m., responded to the 110300 block of Geske Road for report of a burglary.
At 7:07 p.m., responded to the 1200 block of Prairie Street for report of a burglary.
April 30
At 12:39 p.m., responded to the 200 block of Crosstown Boulevard for report of a drug violation.
May 1
At 9:10 a.m., responded to the 1400 block of Clover Preserve Lane for report of a theft.
At 11:27 a.m., responded to the 3600 block of Creek Road for report of a personal injury accident.
At 11:31 a.m., responded to the 100 block of 4th Street West for report of a theft.
At 3:48 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Michelle Avenue for report of a domestic.
At 5:11 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Pioneer Trail East for report of a child custody dispute.
May 3
At 10:41 a.m., responded to the 112000 block of Warner Circle for report of a domestic.
At 10:02 p.m., responded to the 3600 block of Cavallo Pass for report of a domestic.