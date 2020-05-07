Chaska Police Department
 Photo by Mark W. Olson

April 27

At 7:57 a.m., responded to the 110900 block of Von Hertzen Circle for report of a theft.

At 10:31 a.m. responded to Audubon Road and Pioneer Trail East for a personal injury accident.

At 1:53 p.m., responded to the 500 block of Creekridge Drive for a report of theft.

April 28

At 12:15 a.m., responded to the 800 block of Stoughton Avenue, for report of a domestic.

At 1:39 p.m., responded to Riverbend Place for report of a theft.

At 1:52 p.m., responded to 0 Rita Lane for report of a domestic.

At 9:41 p.m., responded to the 200 block of 4th Street East for report of a domestic.

April 29

At 1:09 a.m., responded to the 110300 block of Geske Road for report of a burglary.

At 7:07 p.m., responded to the 1200 block of Prairie Street for report of a burglary.

April 30

At 12:39 p.m., responded to the 200 block of Crosstown Boulevard for report of a drug violation.

May 1

At 9:10 a.m., responded to the 1400 block of Clover Preserve Lane for report of a theft.

At 11:27 a.m., responded to the 3600 block of Creek Road for report of a personal injury accident.

At 11:31 a.m., responded to the 100 block of 4th Street West for report of a theft.

At 3:48 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Michelle Avenue for report of a domestic.

At 5:11 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Pioneer Trail East for report of a child custody dispute.

May 3

At 10:41 a.m., responded to the 112000 block of Warner Circle for report of a domestic.

At 10:02 p.m., responded to the 3600 block of Cavallo Pass for report of a domestic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

