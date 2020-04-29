April 20
At 12:48 p.m., responded to the 600 block of Woodridge Drive North for report of a theft.
At 1:17 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Engler Boulevard for report of a theft.
At 4:23 p.m., responded to the 400 block of 1st St. East for report of abuse/neglect.
April 21
At 6:43 p.m., responded to the 2300 block of Maxwell Lane for report of a child custody dispute.
At 8:25 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for report of a theft.
April 22
At 6:49 a.m., responded to the 800 block of Yellow Brick Road for report of a theft.
At 3:12 p.m., responded to the 200 block of Crosstown Boulevard for report of a theft.
At 4:01 p.m., responded to the 1200 block of Cardinal Street for report of a domestic.
At 5:03 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for report of a theft.
At 5:53 p.m., responded to the 200 block of Crosstown Boulevard for report of a drug violation.
At 9:02 p.m., responded to the 300 block of Waters Edge Drive for report of a domestic.
April 23
At 12:32 p.m., responded to the 1200 block of Lakeview Drive for report of a theft.
At 10:05 p.m., responded to the 600 block of Ravoux Road for report of a domestic.
April 24
At 9:53 a.m., responded to the 100 block of Waters Edge Drive for report of a theft.
At 11:01 a.m., responded to the 100 block of 2nd Street West for report of a theft.
At 4:29 p.m., responded to the 300 block of Pioneer Trail East for report of an assault.
April 25
At 1:44 p.m., responded to the 400 block of 1st. St. East for report of a child custody dispute.
At 3:56 p.m., responded to the 200 block of Pioneer Trail East for report of an assault.
April 26
At 5:14 p.m., responded to the 400 block of Yellow Brick Circle for report of an assault.
At 7:23 p.m., responded to the 200 block of 4th St. West for report of a domestic.
At 8:08 p.m., responded to the 1800 block of Chestnut Street North for report of a theft.
At 9:22 p.m., responded to the 400 block of Pleasant Court for report of a theft.