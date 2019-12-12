Chaska police officers responded to the following calls.
Dec. 2
At 12:30 a.m., responded to Clover Ridge Drive and Kerber Pass, for report of an assault.
At 3:12 a.m., responded to the 2800 block of Chaska Boulevard for report of a theft.
At 7:22 a.m., responded to the 300 block of Engler Boulevard for report of a theft.
At 9:21 a.m., responded to the 4200 block of Harrow Cove, for report of a theft.
At 9:49 a.m., responded to the 300 block of Engler Boulevard for report of a theft.
Dec.3
At 1:12 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for report of a theft.
At 1:46 p.m., responded to Highway 41 and Hundertmark Road West for a personal injury accident.
At 5:54 p.m., responded to the 700 block of Walnut Street North for report of a theft.
At 6:59 p.m., responded to the 300 block of Cedar Street North for report of an assault.
At 9:20 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Crosstown Boulevard for report of a domestic.
Dec. 4
At 4:14 a.m., responded to the 2800 block of Chaska Boulevard for report of a theft.
At 10 a.m., responded to the 300 block of Cedar Street North for report of a child custody dispute.
At 8:36 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Pioneer Trail East for report of a theft.
Dec. 5
At 8:08 a.m., responded to the 1600 block of Bavaria Road for report of a theft.
At 10:19 a.m., responded to the 1100 block of Hazeltine Boulevard for report of a theft.
At 6:26 p.m., responded to the 1600 block of Park Ridge Drive for report of a theft.
Dec. 6
At 7:32 a.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for report of a theft.
At 1:35 p.m., responded to the 700 block of Walnut Street North for report of a theft.
At 1:46 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Pioneer Trail East for report of a theft.
At 10:10 p.m., responded to the 300 block of Engler Boulevard for report of a domestic.
Dec. 8
At 11:55 a.m., responded to the 1100 block of Hazeltine Boulevard for report of a drug violation.