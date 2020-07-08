Chaska police officers responded to the following calls.
June 29
At 6:35 a.m., responded to the 4000 block of Big Woods Boulevard for a theft report.
At 8:54 a.m., responded to the 1000 block of Vincent Place for a property damage report.
At 4:23 p.m., responded to the 3000 block of Symphony Court for a theft report.
July 1
At 10:19 a.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for an assault report.
July 4
At 2:46 p.m., responded to the 112000 block of Haering Lane for an assault report.
July 5
At 4:14 p.m., responded to the 1000 block of Crosstown Boulevard for a theft report.
At 10:55 p.m., responded to the 500 block of Maple Street North for a burglary report.