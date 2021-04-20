Chaska Police Department
Buy Now

Chaska Police Department

 File photo

Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.

April 12

At 3:37 p.m. officers responded to the 1600 block of Old Audubon Road for a theft report.

At 8:29 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Riverview Road and Stoughton Avenue for a property damage report.

At 10:09 p.m. officers responded to the 1400 block of Ravoux Lane for a missing person report.

April 14

At 10:38 a.m. officers responded to the 710 block of Walnut Street North for a theft report.

April 15

At 7:12 a.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Hemingway Drive for a vehicle theft report.

At 11:34 a.m. officers responded to the 868 block of Woodridge Drive South for a fire call.

April 16

At 7:23 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Chestnut Street North for a theft report.

April 17

At 5:42 p.m. officers responded to the 870 block of Walnut Place for a fire call.

Tags

Events