Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
June 27
At 2:54 p.m. officers responded to the 2000 block of Clover Ridge Drive for an abuse/neglect report.
June 28
At 6:36 a.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Oak Hill Drive for a property damage report.
At 7:14 p.m. officers responded to the 800 block of Arbor Drive for a sex crime report.
June 29
At 12:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Millpond Court for an abuse/neglect report.
At 9:08 p.m. officers responded to the 70 block of Thomas Lane for a domestic report.
June 30
At 1:53 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Pioneer Trail East for a theft report.
July 1
At 8:39 a.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Crosstown Boulevard for an assault report.
At 11:04 p.m. officers responded to County Road 61/Yellow Brick Road for an alcohol related traffic report.
July 3
At 4:10 p.m. officers responded to the 100000 block of Village Road for an assault report.
At 7:40 p.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Millpond Court for a domestic report.