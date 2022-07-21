Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
July 3
July 3
At 4:22 p.m. officers responded to the 100000 block of Village Road for an assault report.
At 6:29 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Pioneer Trail East for a theft report.
At 7:40 p.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Millpond Court for a domestic report.
July 5
At 3:51 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Weston Ridge Parkway for a theft report.
July 6
At 11:00 a.m. officers responded to the 2000 block of Grimm Road for an abuse/neglect report.
At 8:19 p.m. officers responded to the 800 block of Ravoux Circle for a domestic report.
July 7
At 12:23 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Engler Boulevard for a domestic report.
At 12:16 p.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Meadow Lane for a missing person report.
July 9
At 3:31 officers responded to the 3000 block of Lake Shore Drive for a child custody dispute report.
At 9:19 p.m. officers responded to the 2000 block of Fairway Drive for a child abuse report.