Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
August 7
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This All-Access Subscription provides access to all areas of the swnewsmedia.com including all content from all 6 newspapers:
Looking for a Print Subscription with Digital Access? Click Here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12-Month
|$48.00
|for 365 days
|24-Month
|$86.00
|for 730 days
|7-Day Pass
|$4.99
|for 7 days
Do you already have a paid subscription to any of the SWNewsMedia newspapers? If so, you can Activate your Premium online account by clicking here. Activation will allow you to view unlimited online articles each month. To activate your Premium online account, the email address and phone number provided with your paid newspaper subscription needs to match the information you use in setting up your online user account. If you are having trouble or want to confirm what email address and phone number is listed on your subscription account, please call 952-345-6682 or email circulation@swpub.com and we'll be happy to assist.
Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
August 7
At 10:55 p.m. officers responded to the 840 block of Braunworth Court for a burglary report.
August 8
At 6:58 a.m. officers responded to the 4400 block of Savanna Trail for a theft report.
At 8:38 a.m. officers responded to the 540 block of Kassel Drive for an abuse/neglect report.
At 4:50 p.m. officers responded to the 760 block of Chestnut Street North for a theft report.
At 7:01 p.m. officers responded to the 1880 block of Clover Meadow Drive for a burglary report.
August 9
At 1:04 a.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Symphony Lane for an alcohol related traffic report.
At 11:26 a.m. officers responded to the 430 block of Yellow Brick Circle for a property damage report.
At 7:50 p.m. officers responded to the 30 block of Dawnview Drive for a domestic report.
August 10
At 11:09 a.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Hemingway Drive for a theft report.
August 11
At 11:39 a.m. officers responded to the 1 block of City Hall Plaza for a property damage report.
August 12
At 4:39 a.m. officers responded to the 1400 block of Crystal Lane for an alcohol related traffic report.