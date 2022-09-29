Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
September 11
At 10:41 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Northgate Boulevard for a domestic report.
September 12
At 9:49 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Chestnut Street North for an abuse/neglect report.
At 1:07 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Yellow Brick Circle for a theft report.
At 3:21 p.m., officers responded to the 10 block of Peavey Road for a disturbing the peace/privacy report.
September 13
At 8:33 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Michelle Avenue for a domestic report.
September 15
At 1:17 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Pine Street North for an alcohol related traffic report.
September 16
At 10:26 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Chestnut Street North for an abuse/neglect report.
At 2:31 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Oak Street North for a vehicle theft report.
At 10:46 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Yellow Brick Road for a theft report.
September 17
At 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Pioneer Trail East for a sex crime report.