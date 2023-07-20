Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
July 11
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This All-Access Subscription provides access to all areas of the swnewsmedia.com including all content from all 6 newspapers:
Looking for a Print Subscription with Digital Access? Click Here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12-Month
|$48.00
|for 365 days
|24-Month
|$86.00
|for 730 days
|7-Day Pass
|$4.99
|for 7 days
Do you already have a paid subscription to any of the SWNewsMedia newspapers? If so, you can Activate your Premium online account by clicking here. Activation will allow you to view unlimited online articles each month. To activate your Premium online account, the email address and phone number provided with your paid newspaper subscription needs to match the information you use in setting up your online user account. If you are having trouble or want to confirm what email address and phone number is listed on your subscription account, please call 952-345-6682 or email circulation@swpub.com and we'll be happy to assist.
Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
July 11
At 1:57 a.m. officers responded to the 3200 block of Chaska Boulevard for a drug violation report.
At 8:06 a.m. officers responded to the 2800 block of Chaska Boulevard for a drug violation report.
July 12
At 7:35 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Walnut Street North for a drug violation report.
July 13
At 6:52 a.m. officers responded to the 800 block of Walnut Place for a domestic report.
At 10:46 a.m. officers responded to the 1600 block of Park Ridge Drive for a theft report.
July 14
At 8:15 a.m. officers responded to the 112000 block of Hidden Creek Place for an abuse/neglect report.
At 2:43 p.m. officers responded to the 110 block of Pioneer Trail East for a theft report.
July 16
At 2:13 p.m. officers responded to the 220 block of Pioneer Trail East for an assault report.
At 6:47 p.m. officers responded to the 2800 block of Chaska Boulevard for a property damage report.