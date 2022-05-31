Chaska Police officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
May 16
At 1:40 p.m. officers responded to a Judith Drive address for a missing person report.
At 5:32 p.m. officers responded to the 110000 block of Pioneer Trail West for a missing person report.
May 17
At 8:39 a.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Pioneer Trail East for a drug violation report.
May 18
At 7:16 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Engler Boulevard for a theft report. Later, at 3:06 p.m., officers responded to the location again for an abuse/neglect report.
At 3:21 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Chestnut Street North for a theft report. Later, at 6:03 p.m., officers responded to the location again.
May 19
At 11:53 a.m. officers responded to the 111200 block of Village Road for a burglary report.
At 1:58 p.m. officers responded to the 800 block of Walnut Place for a drug violation report.
At 2:38 p.m. officers responded to a Jason Road address for an abuse/neglect report. Later, at 6:15 p.m., officers responded to the location again for a missing person report.
May 21
At 4:34 a.m. officers responded to a downtown Chaska address for a sex crime report.
May 22
At 3:32 p.m. officers responded to the Windmill Court address for a domestic report.
At 4:17 p.m. officers responded to the 3200 block of Chaska Boulevard for a theft report.
At 7:21 p.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Chestnut Street North for a drug violation report.