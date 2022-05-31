Chaska Police Department

Chaska Police Department

Chaska Police officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.

May 16

At 1:40 p.m. officers responded to a Judith Drive address for a missing person report.

At 5:32 p.m. officers responded to the 110000 block of Pioneer Trail West for a missing person report.

May 17

At 8:39 a.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Pioneer Trail East for a drug violation report.

May 18

At 7:16 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Engler Boulevard for a theft report. Later, at 3:06 p.m., officers responded to the location again for an abuse/neglect report.

At 3:21 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Chestnut Street North for a theft report. Later, at 6:03 p.m., officers responded to the location again.

May 19

At 11:53 a.m. officers responded to the 111200 block of Village Road for a burglary report.

At 1:58 p.m. officers responded to the 800 block of Walnut Place for a drug violation report.

At 2:38 p.m. officers responded to a Jason Road address for an abuse/neglect report. Later, at 6:15 p.m., officers responded to the location again for a missing person report.

May 21

At 4:34 a.m. officers responded to a downtown Chaska address for a sex crime report.

May 22

At 3:32 p.m. officers responded to the Windmill Court address for a domestic report.

At 4:17 p.m. officers responded to the 3200 block of Chaska Boulevard for a theft report.

At 7:21 p.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Chestnut Street North for a drug violation report.

