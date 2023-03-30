Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
March 20
At 2:42 p.m. officers responded to the 100000 block of Hidden Creek Place for a missing person report.
March 21
At 7:41 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Bavaria Road and Haering Circle for a drug violation report.
March 22
At 12:43 a.m. officers responded to the 2000 block of Chaska Boulevard for a drug violation report.
March 23
At 11:11 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for a theft report.
March 24
At 1:13 p.m. officers responded to the 3000 block of Chaska Boulevard for a theft report.
At 2:48 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Pioneer Trail East for a theft report.
At 3:56 p.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Yellow Brick Road for a theft report.
March 26
At 12:56 p.m. officers responded to the 100000 block of Hidden Creek Place for a missing person report.