Chaska Police Department

Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.

June 13

At 12:15 a.m. officers responded to Geske Road for an abuse/neglect report.

June 15

At 3:43 a.m. officers responded to 1st Street West for a domestic report.

At 3:27 p.m. officers responded to Ravoux Road for an abuse/neglect report.

At 11:53 p.m. officers responded to the 110000 block of Pioneer Trail West for an alcohol related traffic report.

June 16

At 2:20 p.m. officers responded to the 3900 block of Bavaria Road for a theft report.

June 17

At 1:24 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Village Road for a theft report.

At 10:34 a.m. officers responded to the 4200 block of Norex Drive for a theft report.

June 18

At 4:50 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street East for an alcohol related traffic report.

At 9:22 p.m. officers responded to Creek Road for a domestic report.

