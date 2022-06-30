Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
June 13
At 12:15 a.m. officers responded to Geske Road for an abuse/neglect report.
June 15
At 3:43 a.m. officers responded to 1st Street West for a domestic report.
At 3:27 p.m. officers responded to Ravoux Road for an abuse/neglect report.
At 11:53 p.m. officers responded to the 110000 block of Pioneer Trail West for an alcohol related traffic report.
June 16
At 2:20 p.m. officers responded to the 3900 block of Bavaria Road for a theft report.
June 17
At 1:24 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Village Road for a theft report.
At 10:34 a.m. officers responded to the 4200 block of Norex Drive for a theft report.
June 18
At 4:50 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street East for an alcohol related traffic report.
At 9:22 p.m. officers responded to Creek Road for a domestic report.