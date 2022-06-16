Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
May 30
At 7:40 a.m. officers responded to the 110000 block of Fieldstone Circle for a domestic report.
At 2:09 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Crosstown Boulevard for a theft report.
At 2:25 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Ravoux Road for a theft report.
June 1
At 11:01 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street West for a burglary report.
At 4:10 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Chestnut Street North for a drug violation report.
June 3
At 4:53 p.m. officers responded to the 3000 block of Autumn Woods Drive for a burglary report.
June 4
At 10:41 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Pioneer Trail East for an alcohol-related traffic report.