Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
June 6
At 12:47 p.m. officers responded to a Koehnen Drive address for an abuse/neglect report.
At 8:25 p.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of Hazeltine Boulevard for an alcohol-related traffic report.
June 7
At 8:03 a.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Yellow Brick Road for a drug violation report.
At 3:43 p.m. officers responded to the 2000 block of Autumn Woods Drive for a theft report.
June 9
At 1:40 p.m. officers responded to a Millpond Court address for an abuse/neglect report.
June 12
At 9:20 a.m. officers responded to a Crosstown Boulevard address for a domestic report.
At 3:55 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Hazeltine Boulevard for a theft report.
At 7:25 p.m. officers responded to the 110000 block of Friendship Lane South for a vehicle theft report.