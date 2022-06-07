Chaska Police officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
May 23
At 2:55 p.m. officers responded to Darrick Road for an abuse/neglect report.
At 6:35 p.m. officers responded to the 1300 block of Crosstown Boulevard for a missing person report.
May 24
At 8:47 a.m. officers responded to a Fourth Street address for a domestic report.
At 1:15 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Ravoux Road for an abuse/neglect report.
At 8:36 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Pioneer Trail East for a theft report.
At 9:35 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Hazeltine Boulevard for a child abuse report.
May 25
At 10:22 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Crosstown Boulevard for a drug violation report.
May 27
At 2:09 p.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Wildwood Way for an alcohol-related traffic report.
At 7:08 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for a vehicle theft report.
May 29
At 10:23 p.m. officers respond to the 1200 block of Crosstown Boulevard for a domestic report.