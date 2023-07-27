Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
July 16
At 3:42 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Bavaria Road and Hundertmark Road for a drug violation report.
July 17
At 12:47 a.m. officers responded to the 280 block of Crosstown Boulevard for a domestic report.
At 8:18 a.m. officers responded to the 280 block of Crosstown Boulevard for a property damage report.
At 9:39 a.m. officers responded to the 220 block of Walnut Street North for a property damage report.
At 3:27 p.m. officers responded to the 2800 block of Chaska Boulevard for a theft report.
July 20
At 9:09 a.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Moers Drive for a theft report.
July 21
At 10:01 a.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Walnut Street North for a theft report.
July 22
At 1:30 a.m. officers responded to the 460 block of Yellow Brick Circle for an assault report.
At 7:59 a.m. officers responded to the 3900 block of Valencia Lane for a vehicle theft report.
At 9:02 a.m. officers responded to the 3900 block of Campello Court for a vehicle theft report.