Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
April 6
At 12:29 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of First Street West for a property damage report.
At 2:08 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Judith Drive for a burglary report.
At 2:19 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Cedar Street North for a fire call.
At 4:06 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Hazeltine Boulevard for a theft report.
April 8
At 11:26 a.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Tupelo Way for a theft report.
At 11:47 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Hazeltine Boulevard for a theft report.
April 11
At 2:40 a.m. officers responded near the intersection of County Road 61 and Highway 41 for an alcohol-related traffic report.
At 2:29 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Louisa Court and Highway 41 for a property damage report.