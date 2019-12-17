1 injured in truck, car crash in Jackson Township

One driver has non-life threatening injuries after a crash involving a truck Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 41 in Jackson Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Kathleen Kroeten, 54, of Prior Lake, was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center after her car and a 2018 Freightliner truck collided at around 1 p.m. She was driving a 2015 Lincoln MKC which appears to have significant front-end damage.
The patrol said the truck driver, Jacob Weikert, 30, of Stillwater, was not injured in the crash.
No further details are available and the crash remains under investigation, the patrol said.