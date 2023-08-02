The search for a swimmer reportedly missing in Lake Ann was called off Tuesday after the report was deemed false, according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office.
At 3:15 p.m. Monday, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that a child had gone under the water and had not resurfaced at the Lake Ann swimming beach in Chanhassen.
The sheriff’s office and Chanhassen Fire Department, with help from the Chaska Fire Department and Shakopee Fire Department, conducted an extensive search. Deputies also interviewed the reporting party and lifeguards. It was determined that no one was missing and the search was discontinued, the sheriff's office said.
The Ridgeview Ambulance Service was on the scene to provide aid had it been necessary.