The Chaska Fire Department put up its annual ladder truck tribute to the 343 New York firefighters who died in the line of duty in the Sept. 11 attacks, 18 years ago today.

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

