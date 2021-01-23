Scott Knight (Chaska police chief-retired) director of Public Safety Services for Wrap Technologies, Inc., has joined the board of directors of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Foundation.
Directors of the foundation and the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association voted to install Knight at the close of 2020, according to a press release.
The board is made up of public and private sector leaders. The foundation’s mission is to support police leadership to address the evolving public safety challenges facing Minnesota’s communities. The foundation promotes educational programs provided by the Chiefs of Police Association, as well as charitable programs.
“I am honored and excited to join the foundation board and support the association’s work. I was active in the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association for many years and was the association president 2004/2005," stated Knight.
Wrap Technologies provides the BolaWrap, a remote-restraint less-lethal device. The company has also expanded to offer Wrap Armor, a ballistic shield product line, and recently acquired NSENA, Inc., a developer and provider of a law enforcement virtual reality training platform.