For two months now, Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia has tested symptomatic patients for COVID-19, both in its emergency and outpatient departments across five locations.
Lisa Steinbauer, Ridgeview director of marketing and communications, said the center has “adjusted staffing levels” after the state banned elective surgeries and procedures.
It came in the form of reduced hours and furloughs for some staff, she said, as well as a pay cut for leadership and support teams.
After Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s order in early May to resume some surgeries, Steinbauer said Ridgeview has reworked staff numbers again “to support increased inpatient and outpatient volumes.”
Steinbauer said Ridgeview continues to hospitalize patients at the Waconia, Arlington and Le Sueur locations.
“We have transferred some patients to other hospitals for trauma, specific critical or advanced care services, which follows our typical transfer protocol,” she said.
Though some may be concerned about COVID-19 while visiting the hospital, Steinbauer said anyone in a life-threatening emergency should call 911 or go to the ER. Everyone who visits Ridgeview’s ER facilities are screened and patients are “triaged appropriately to provide a safe environment for all," she said.
According to a testing flyer made in early May, Ridgeview has expanded symptom criteria for COVID-19. It now includes fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, severe fatigue, muscle aches, and loss of taste or smell.
Patients over age 12 with symptoms can schedule an appointment at the Belle Plaine, Excelsior, Le Sueur, and Sibley clinics. Walk-ins are accepted at the Two Twelve Medical Center in Chaska, for those ages 12 to 75.
Testing at the Two Twelve Medical Center operates daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ridgeview’s emergency departments, located in Chaska, Waconia, Arlington and Le Sueur, are open 24/7.