When new Chaska Police Chief Ryan Seibert was a child, he had a hunch he’d go into law enforcement. He grew up in Winona, where his father was the deputy police chief for over 30 years.
He said like many children, he was drawn to the career path, but the dream fluctuated with time.
Later down the line at St. Mary’s University of Minnesota, Seibert earned bachelor’s degrees in history and political science, but still wasn’t sure where that would lead him.
Back then, he reflected. Would he go to graduate school? What about law school? But he kept coming back to those early influences in police work.
Mind made up, he enrolled in Rochester Community and Technical College’s 10-month law enforcement program.
“Once I had completed that, I was out in the job market,” Seibert said. “I applied to the Robbinsdale Police Department. Everything worked out, and in 2007, I was hired on there as a police officer.”
He served 13 years with the Robbinsdale department.
Then, on Monday, April 13, Seibert was sworn in as Chaska’s new police chief. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a small ceremony at the Chaska Fire Station. Usually, the ceremony is filled with officials and most of the police force. Scott Knight, former Chaska police chief, officially retired in January after serving 44 years with the department.
Seibert, 36, a Chanhassen resident since 2010, described the Chaska Police Department as "commendable" and "respectable."
“I’m quite honestly both honored and humbled to have been selected to join a team that embraces those kinds of realities or goals,” he said.
Robbinsdale Police Chief Jim Franzen said everyone is disheartened to see Seibert go, from those in the department to city and government staff.
“It’s a big loss for us, but I can assure the people of Chaska that it's going to be huge gain for the community,” he said.
JACK OF ALL (POLICING) TRADES
After Seibert was a police officer for what he calls a “relatively short period of time,” he moved into the Robbinsdale Police Department crime prevention liaison role in 2008. That morphed into an investigator position, community liaison, and in 2013 a patrol sergeant.
From there, he was promoted to an administrative sergeant and later second captain, patrol captain, and finally his current investigative and support services role.
Out of all the positions, it’s hard for him to choose a favorite.
He said he especially liked his crime prevention liaison role, calling it both personally rewarding and valuable in a career sense.
“It just really put me out into the community and allowed me to meet with an extremely varied group of residents, businesses, and stakeholders,” Seibert said. “I developed a true appreciation for partnerships and collaboration, and I just got to meet a lot of varied people with different backgrounds (and) stories.”
He found investigative work rewarding, too. Seibert said he enjoyed tracking a case from A to Z, using all sorts of “investigative tools” to get to the bottom of things.
As he progressed through the department, he said he developed leadership skills that made way for his captain position.
“To be honest, all across the board I’ve had a lot of very good opportunities in Robbinsdale and I think it situated me well in this profession,” he said.
Outside of work, Seibert said he enjoys being outdoors and visiting the family cabin in the summer with his wife, Anne, and their two young children, Adalynn and Jack.
FROM CHIEF TO CHIEF
Robbinsdale's Franzen started at the department a year and a half or so after Seibert, who was still a police officer at the time.
When the department added a new position, the police community action coordinator, Seibert was appointed, despite being relatively new. That role, Franzen said, shone a light on Seibert’s character.
He said it gave Seibert experience working with the public, problem solving, and being a voice and face for the community.
“It’s kind of a demanding position. He really ran with that position, being the first person in there I think he kind of defined it a lot,” Franzen said. “It was kind of Ryan’s to build and put together.”
Though he’s worked with Seibert through each role he’s had, the two worked most closely when Seibert became a captain. With each promotion, Franzen said he never became distant or self-righteous, though it would have been easy to do in a higher-up role.
“He’s always had a good relationship with people. He never really forgot where he came from,” Franzen said. “He was never a, ‘Well, I’m the boss so you have to do what I say.’ He was always good at coaching people and bringing people on board.”
He said Seibert’s always been open to learning new things, even going back to school for a master’s degree in public safety administration and online upper management courses while working.
“He’s kind of a sponge. He really soaks it up,” Franzen said.
But it doesn’t stop there.
“He kind of knows how to take that and then use it for something, not just to get the degree, not just get the knowledge it takes to become a better sergeant, a better captain,” Franzen said. “Anything he’s done he wants to do it really well, and so far he's proven that in all the jobs he's had here.”
Franzen said Seibert was involved with a lot of larger projects, from forefronting a new record management system to being a lead on Robbinsdale’s body-worn camera program.
April 16, 2020, will mark Franzen’s sixth year as chief. In that time, he’s learned a lesson or two he’d like to share with Seibert: Make connections, reach out, and learn as much as he can about Chaska and its police department. But at the end of the day, he knows Seibert is prepared.
“I would just tell Ryan to — if he continues doing what he's done for our agency, he’s going to be very successful as chief in the city of Chaska,” Franzen said.
DAY ONE AND BEYOND
Siebert is coming in during an unprecedented COVID-19 world.
“It does alter the course of what I typically would have wanted to do,” he said.
As a leader, and especially in the police chief role, Seibert said one of the most important things he can do is understand the community and operations inside and out. Without that immersive experience, put on pause with social distancing, he said making significant changes to the system would be hasty.
“That's going to be difficult for a while. On the same token, professionals within this situation might not have the luxury of delaying some forms of policy and procedural changes,” he said.
Franzen noted Seibert has already been dealing with the virus in Robbinsdale, so it won’t be a completely unique challenge in his new role.
With all this in mind, Seibert said safety of the public and staff comes first. He laid out his upcoming goals.
“No. 1: I really want to get to know the police department, its operations, the staff of the department. I think that’s critical and definitely one of my primary goals,” Seibert said.
Next is getting to know the community deeply and intentionally. He wants to “forge new contacts” and start conversations about what the community and police department need from each other.
After that, Seibert said more specific agenda setting can take place.
“What are the needs of the department — current and future?” he asked. “Before I could ever presume to make any informed decision, I really have to learn this.”
One thing he’s already learned about Chaskans and city leaders?
“They really care about their community,” Seibert said. “Everything that I’ve seen, every decision. Every operation that I’ve seen so far is really geared towards service capacity to the city and its residents.”
“As a person that previously was an outsider to the police department and to the city of Chaska, it is a very welcoming environment,” he continued. “I just have felt that sense from the very beginning.”
Mastering a new leadership position, especially today, is a tough task. But Seibert said he’s ready.
“I’ve always been the person that very much accepts challenges. Challenge is something that I think, if done correctly, can also be rewarding,” he said. “I’d do so definitely enthusiastically.”