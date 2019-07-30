The driver who died in a Tuesday afternoon car crash was fleeing a deputy, according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office.
At about 5:32 p.m., deputies received a driving complaint on Highway 212 at County Road 51, according to a press release from Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud.
"The complainant reported an eastbound motorist was weaving, crossing the center and fog lines, and fluctuating speeds," according to the release.
Deputies located the vehicle at Highway 212 and County Road 53 in Cologne at 5:35 p.m. "The deputy followed the vehicle and attempted to stop the motorist. The motorist accelerated, attempting to flee from the deputy," according to the Sheriff's Office.
The motorist continued eastbound on Highway 212 at a "high rate of speed," then exited the highway at the Highway 41 interchange and collided with vehicles on Highway 41. There were six vehicles involved in the crash, including the fleeing motorist.
"The fleeing motorist was severely injured in the crash and died as a result of his injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, while several others were transported by Ridgeview Ambulance to area hospitals to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash," the release stated.
The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) is investigating the crash and will provide additional details as they become available.
Chaska Police Department and Chaska Fire Department, along with personnel from Chanhassen Fire and Eden Prairie Police assisted. A medical examiner from Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.