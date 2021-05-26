Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
May 17
At 8:16 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Third Street East for a theft report.
May 19
At 7:39 a.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Millpond Court for a theft report.
At 4:54 p.m. officers responded to the 3000 block of Fairway Drive for a fire call.
May 20
At 11:53 a.m. officers responded to the 4300 block of Peavey Road in Chaska for a property damage report.
May 21
At 7:03 p.m. officers responded to the 220 block of Fifth Street West for a missing person report.
At 7:29 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Ravoux Road and State Street for a property damage report.
May 22
At 11:05 a.m. officers responded to the 110100 block of Friendship Lane South for a burglary report.