Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls.
Aug. 24
At 6:03 a.m., deputies responded to the 100 block of Sandy Hook Road in Chanhassen for a burglary report.
At 12:03 p.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of Oak Street North in Carver for a property damage report.
At 2:37 p.m., deputies responded to the 7700 block of Laredo Drive in Chanhassen for a theft report.
Aug. 25
At 7:32 a.m., deputies responded to the 7200 block of Park Drive in Victoria for a theft report.
Aug. 26
At 5:34 a.m., deputies responded to the 8300 block of Kelzer Pond Drive in Victoria for a theft report.
At 7:50 p.m., deputies responded to the 8100 block of Victoria Drive in Victoria for an assault report.
Aug. 27
At 1:27 a.m., deputies stopped a Chanhassen man for a fourth-degree DWI at the 400 block of West 91st Street in Chanhassen.
At 10:05 a.m., deputies responded to the 7600 block of Quattro Drive in Chanhassen for a property damage report.
At 10:51 p.m., deputies responded near the intersection of Bavaria Road and Bavaria Hills Trail in Chaska for a St. Louis Park woman’s third-degree DWI.
Aug. 28
At 4:07 p.m., deputies responded to the 9200 block of Kiowa Trail in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 7:42 p.m., deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 7 and Smithtown Road in Victoria for a second-degree DWI involving a Victoria man.
Aug. 29
At 5:03 a.m., deputies responded to the 8500 block of Tigua Lane in Chanhassen for a burglary report.
Aug. 30
At 11:52 a.m., deputies responded to the 1500 block of Hartwell Drive in Carver for an assault report.