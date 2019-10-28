A six-month investigation by Southwest Metro Drug Task Force led to the seizure of 5 pounds of heroin after officers executed search warrants in Carver, Hennepin and Ramsey counties, an Oct. 28 news release from the task force says.
“With all the heroin overdoses occurring, there’s no doubt this action saved lives,” Jason Arras, Southwest Metro Drug Force commander, said in the release.
According to the release, 5 pounds of heroin has a street value of more than $200,000. The amount the task force seized is equivalent to one-fifth of the total amount of heroin drug task force teams in Minnesota seized last year.
Three suspects were arrested on Oct. 21, and two other people are facing drug-related charges in connection to the investigation, the release says. Officers also seized $11,500 in drug proceeds and forfeited five vehicles in connection to the case.
The Carver County Sheriff’s Office, Chaska Police Department, Ramsey County Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, St. Paul Police Department and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration assisted in serving the warrants in Carver, Hennepin and Ramsey counties, the release states.
“Successful narcotics investigations require a team effort across many fronts,” Arras said in the release. “Those manufacturing, distributing and selling these drugs are highly sophisticated drug trafficking organizations. It takes a tremendous amount of time and resources to build a successful case for prosecution. We appreciate our partners working with us to make the streets safer”
The Southwest Metro Drug Task Force covers Carver, McLeod and Scott counties, as well as a portion of Hennepin County.