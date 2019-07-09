A 58-year-old Litchfield woman is dead following a crash on Highway 212 in Dahlgren Township at 10:52 a.m. Monday.
Antoinette Marie King was driving a 2006 Buick Rendezvous, headed westbound on Highway 212, when it went into the eastbound lane and hit a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban head-on, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Elen Marie Stark, 55, of Sanborn, who was driving the Suburban, was treated with non-life threatening injuries at Ridgeview Medical Center. Both King and Stark were wearing seatbelts.
The accident happened near Laurie Lane, between Cologne and Carver. The Carver County Sheriff’s Office and Cologne Fire Department responded to the crash.