Chaska River City Days organizers are hosting a meet and greet from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at the Cy’s Bar and Grill Back Party Room, 500 Pine Street, Chaska.
Visitors can learn about the River City Days nonprofit mission; meet board members and the executive director; talk with current and past volunteers; and find out what is new in 2022.
Chaska River City Days is held the last full weekend of July (July 29-31 in 2022). It is an all-volunteer run event, not affiliated with the city of Chaska.
The event supports area nonprofits by providing a venue to display information and raise funds. "This is also a way provide an annual event for the community to come together," stated a press release from RCD Executive Director Billie-Jean Undesser.
The event is seeking both long-term and short-term volunteers, for tasks ranging from setting up the stage to coordinating food trucks, to picking up trash. "There is much to do to make this event a success, and volunteers are desperately needed," the release stated.
More info at chaskarivercitydays.org or by emailing info@chaskarivercitydays.org.