The president of the SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce has left his position, not on his own accord, a chamber official said Monday.
Jeff Filipek, who was the president for three years, left on Nov. 22 in what board members called a “departure.”
Brent Romenesko, vice chair and incoming chair in January, said it was a board decision to seek a replacement for Filipek.
“The chamber board is seeking different leadership for the chamber,” Romenesko said, adding he thought Filipek did his best for the group.
Romenesko did not clarify reasons behind Filipek’s exit, or how much notice he was given prior to leaving.
A statement from the board of directors Monday said the board thanks Filipek for his contributions over the past three years.
Directors and Romenesko said the chamber will search for a new president. There are no candidates yet, Romenesko said, but the team has a transition plan in place where board members will step in to help short-term.
“We want to make sure we have a really solid candidate profile to help us find someone who would lead the chamber effectively,” Romenesko said. “It will be a collaborative effort between the board and chamber staff to find that next leader.”
The newspaper was unable to reach Filipek for comment.
The SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce serves 400 business members in the southwest metro with referrals, programs and events, according to its website.