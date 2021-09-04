This is your last chance to attend the 2021 Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament at Athletic Park in Chaska, Lions Field in Waconia and Hawk Park in Hamburg.
Games are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m., 1:30, 4:30 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and all day on Sunday in Waconia and Chaska.
The Class C championship is on Labor Day in Waconia at noon with the Class B championship at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Follow @ChanChaskaSport on Twitter all weekend for tournament updates.
1. Once was a field of 64 teams -- 48 in Class C and 16 in Class B -- are not whittled down to 20, including Chanhassen, Young America, Watertown, and Waconia from Carver County. Keep the championship trophies in the county!
2. Discounted merchandise all weekend long at all sites. If you can find the WCH21 hats, I highly suggest buying one. Also, pick up a copy of the program, which is now only $3. You'll find multiple stories from yours truly inside.
3. 75 degrees and sunny. Is there any better baseball weather? That's the forecast for Saturday through Monday. Enjoy the final days of summer outdoors at the ballpark.
4. The food. Burgers at all three parks have been tremendous. The Squeaky Cow food truck in Chaska, owned by Craig and Kristi Pexa, has the award-winning cheese curds plus onion rings, french fries, mini tacos and Reuben balls.
Burger with fried onions at @wch2021 (Chaska). Can confirm onion rings from the Pexa food truck are 10/10. pic.twitter.com/HexG0l08i6— Eric Kraushar (@ChanChaskaSport) August 21, 2021
5. Celebrity sightings. (No, your local sports reporter does not count)
Thank you broadcasting legend Dick Jonckowski for stopping by. pic.twitter.com/LzosYbBhtD— WCH2021 (@wch2021) August 28, 2021
6. If you've never been to Athletic Park in downtown Chaska -- or haven't been in a while -- trust me, you're missing one of the best ball parks in the state of Minnesota. It is a huge part of the small-town charm of Chaska.
7. Free parking.
8. $3 beer in Waconia. $5 tall boys or Schram Haus tap beer in Chaska. Check out pull tabs in the tent at Athletic Park as well.
Hey Fans, if you are coming out to Chaska Athletic Park during the State Tournament, on Saturdays and Sundays you can park at Schram Haus Brewery which overlooks the ballpark and get a FREE shuttle to/from game. Service begins at 12:30 pm. NOT AVAILABLE ON FRIDAYS. pic.twitter.com/18bOiOyDcr— WCH2021 (@wch2021) August 26, 2021
9. Find out where towns like Bluffton, Dumont, Luxemburg, and St. Martin are in the state of Minnesota.
10. Help #WCH21 reach its attendance goal of 20,000. That number has not been reached since the 1950s.