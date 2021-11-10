When teams from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference get together in the coming years, it's going to feel like a Chaska baseball reunion of sorts.
Four members of the Class of 2022 for the Hawks -- Nick Ekstrum, Dayne McNaughton, Henry Bushey, and Drew Benson -- all signed their National Letter of Intent Nov. 10 in a ceremony at the high school.
A fifth Chaska baseball player, pitcher Nolan Kemp, joined them at the table.
"Signing day for me is really just a celebration of all the hard work and countless hours of practicing that I have put in over the years. To be aside some of my best friends who are also signing today shows how special the atmosphere at Chaska really is," said Kemp, who signed with the University of St. Thomas, which begins Division I play this coming spring.
Ekstrum, a catcher/third baseman, will join the Bemidji State University program, while second baseman Bushey is headed to Minnesota-Duluth.
Benson, a first baseman, and McNaughton, a right-handed pitcher, will reunite at Northern State University in South Dakota. A program that former Chaska Hawk pitcher Zach Hartford will be a part of one more season.
"Signing makes me excited for the next chapter in my career as a student-athlete, and even more excited to have one more great year with my teammates at Chaska," McNaughton said.
In total, nine Chaska Hawks signed, eight at the ceremony with McNaughton unavailable.
Mallory Heyer, after receiving an all-state award the night before at the Minnesota State High School League Volleyball banquet, was one of four in-state commits to officially become Gophers in women's basketball.
Heyer joins three players out of the Lake Conference from the Class of 2022 in Nia Holloway of Eden Prairie, Mara Braun of Wayzata, and Amaya Battle of Hopkins.
Heyer's teammate in the post, Lily Niebuhr, is headed east to Indiana State.
Swimmer Serena Urevig (St. Cloud State University) and golfer Sammy Youngquist (Minnesota State University-Mankato) also inked their names to letters of intent in the signing ceremony.
"Signing to play collegiate golf has been a huge goal of mine since falling in love with the sport in eighth grade. Beyond grateful that I got to achieve that this afternoon!" Youngquist said.