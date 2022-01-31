The start to the 2021-22 boys basketball season was foreign to the Chaska program. Just one win in the first eight games. A program that year in and year out is winning conference titles and in the mix for a section championship.
Early on, senior Brady Nicholson called teammates together in a players-only meeting. The message was simple. For the seniors, this was their last chance. Anything less than 100 percent wasn’t acceptable.
And while the Hawks sit at 4-12 overall into the week of Jan. 31, throwing out a pair of holiday tournament games in Eden Prairie, Chaska has been competitive every night. Effort has been good. Different players have stepped up.
Luck, on the other hand, hasn’t been on the Hawks’ side.
“Our record doesn’t show how good we are. I like our team. I think we can still be very good. We’ve just had some real unlucky breaks. We lost twice on buzzer-beaters where we had leads. I think eight of our losses have been by three to six points,” Nicholson said.
“We can’t hang our heads. We’ve won our last two games. I think things will be different the second time through our league schedule,” he added.
Nicholson is determined to do so. And determination is something he knows.
A NEW WAY
Nicholson started hitting his growth spurt in middle school. He quickly passed parents Scott and Kristen. By his freshman year in high school, he was taller than his older brother, Cole.
He ended up at 6’9”. But with his added height came added weight. He weighed more than 300 pounds as a sophomore.
An ankle injury, one that nagged Nicholson throughout his junior year, was the start of a new way.
“I rolled it pretty bad. I was on crutches for a while. I was playing through it, but it never seemed to go away,” Brady said.
It was time for a change.
Cole Nicholson said he had his “eyes opened” in a nutrition class in his one year at Northern Colorado University. “I got super into it. It’s something that became a passion of mine, especially the physical part,” he said.
With college virtual, Cole Nicholson was home in Chaska. He started cooking meals for Brady. Showing him how to restrict calories. They worked out together daily. In the gym, Cole rebounded for Brady. They spent hours each day working together for one cause.
“By the end of my junior year, I had lost about 20 pounds,” Brady said.
He said the first two to three months were the toughest. But when he struggled, Cole was always there to support him.
“It was a crazy commitment. How he ate. How he worked out. It was nice to be together. Working out, lifting, rebounding for him, doing drills. To see his progress, it was crazy. Week-to-week, how different he was becoming, it was unbelievable,” Cole said.
Brady came into his senior basketball season some 80 pounds lighter overall. Surgery on his ankle was a success as well.
“I feel completely better in what I do. Last year after a game I definitely was more tired, more sore. Body was more beat up. I’m playing a lot more now and I feel better,” Brady said.
It’s not just weight loss. His agility has improved. Brady has the rare ability to play inside and out. His added muscle makes him an imposing figure defensively. He credits yoga with Cole as well for bringing out a new him.
A NEW PLAYER
A fourth-year varsity player, Brady has turned heads over the last year, first in AAU ball and now with the Chaska Hawks. He’s averaging more than 24 points per game, topping 30 four times.
He was named to the Mr. Basketball watch list in January.
“I realized I wanted to play basketball at the next level in college. I didn’t want to settle, so I dedicated myself to get better,” Brady said.
While his impact is felt in the box score, his leadership on the court, in games and practice, is felt in many ways.
Last month against Chanhassen, a tight game in the second half, Nicholson called teammates together on the court to regain control. It’s something he watched Cole do, first from the bleachers, and then as a teammate as a freshman.
“He’s played a huge part in the way I play. I saw how he led the team five days a week in practice. How we’d go at it in practice. How he was trying to help me adjust to varsity. I’ve tried to follow in his footsteps,” Brady said.
Cole is Chaska’s all-time single-game scoring record holder, having scored 51 points three years ago against Robbinsdale Cooper. He was also a starter on the Hawks’ 2017 state team.
“Playing with him was awesome. I couldn’t be any happier for him right now. How hard he works. How he’s progressed. We’re brothers, but we’re also best friends, so it’s special for me in many ways,” Cole said.
Cole has had a front row seat often for Brady’s senior season, now enrolled at the University of Minnesota after leaving Minnesota-Duluth. While his transfer situation wasn’t ideal with the Bulldogs basketball program, what came out of it, the time he got to spend with Brady, is something that feels like fate.
“He did the work himself. He held himself accountable. I just tried to set him down the right path. To make the right choices. But he did the work, and I’m so proud of him,” Cole said.
“I’ve always been a self-confident human. But I do feel better walking around. Eighty pounds is a huge difference,” Brady said.
At this point, Brady is weighing all options for college. He received an offer from North Dakota State University last summer.