Tyson Sandness was part of a group that came up to fill out the Southwest Christian varsity rotation two seasons ago. Sandness, Nick Morland and Isaac Harrison played in all 27 games. Brayden Zimmerman and Jake Berg as freshman came in from time to time as well.
After playing his freshman season at hometown Prior Lake High School, Nick Burke transferred to Southwest Christian. His sophomore season last year spent on JV due to MSHSL by-laws.
Burke, though, was on the bench for every varsity game, soaking in what Stars head coach Kit Avery was teaching. The two became close. Burke watched eagerly for a chance to help out the varsity team as a junior.
And then Avery, after eight seasons, a school-record 125 wins, stepped down. A new coach, Tommy Hutton, previously on staff at Chanhassen High School, filled the role.
A new system to learn.
"Anytime you have a new coach there's reason to be skeptical. And with your senior year you're always looking for it to be your best year. I think we've all adopted it pretty well with the changes. I think we were all open to make those changes to have a different outcome this season," Sandness said.
"Throughout the summer we got some runs in together. A lot of us kept in touch. I was able to train at Grace Church with (former Division I star) Jake Sullivan and a couple of teammates. It wasn't hard to jump in with these guys. We were all on the same page with the new system," Burke said.
Add in a shortened season, 18 regular season games versus 26, a lost month or more of practice due to the pandemic shutdown, and that "buying in" moment needed to happen quickly.
"We have a lot of guys who just like to play. When we get everyone going on the same page, we really are a team that can be successful. I'm really excited for the end of the season where we get to show teams what we'll be like when we have everything in place," Sandness added.
Winners of three straight, including the first victory over Jordan in nearly a decade, the Stars look like a team that see their potential and are working hard to realize that.
Southwest Christian posted its second lopsided victory over a Minnesota River Conference opponent Jan. 26, an 81-40 win over Le Sueur-Henderson. The Stars, up 20 at halftime, outscored the Giants 37-16 in the second half.
While Sandness and Burke led the way on the scoresheet with 24 and 23 points, respectively, it was the balance up and down the line-up that stood out. Nine of the 10 players to hit the court scored. And on the bench was an all-conference point guard in Morland, who has yet to suit up with an ankle injury, and senior Asa Smith, who averaged more than eight points a game in three previous contests.
Talk about depth.
"There are guys that can play throughout the roster. When a starter comes out, there isn't that huge drop-off with the next guy up. We're all puzzle pieces and we fit together to make a whole," Southwest Christian senior Lucas Anderson said.
The success, though, of the season lies in execution. The Stars had chances to win the first two games, defeats to Watertown-Mayer and Rockford, but were unable to close.
Following an 82-44 win over Sibley East, the Stars got a defining win at Jordan on Jan. 21. The closer was Anderson.
Anderson's 3-pointer with 15 seconds left broke a 69-all tie. An offensive rebound from Berg off his own miss started the play. Berg found Burke outside the arc; one more pass to a wide open Anderson resulted in a 72-69 lead.
Anderson sealed the win with a pair of free throws as the Stars held Jordan to 29 second-half points.
"It felt really good, but the reason we won that game was because we were in it the whole game. If we didn't show up and play defense every minute of the game, that shot wouldn't have been for the win. It was a total team effort. That game really opened our eyes to what (Coach Hutton's) defense and offense can really do if we execute," Anderson said.
Sandness, one of six seniors on the roster along with Anderson, said a major goal this season is to make it farther in the Section 5AA playoffs after a streak of "one-and-done" finishes.
A Minnesota River Conference title, the last season in the league for the Stars, is up for grabs likely with Mayer Lutheran.
"Beating Jordan, something our group hasn't done before, was a huge lift. Jordan is such a great program. So well-coached. So to be them in their gym, it really solidified what we're doing this season feels different. It feels good," Sandness said.
Led by Burke (18.8 points per game) and Sandness (15.6), the Stars have the potential to be a complete team when Morland returns. A team that understands a game is won on both ends of the court.
"This year is a fresh slate. Everyone is new to the coaching staff. Everyone is going to have a chance to score in this offense. Everyone is going to get a chance, and for returning players, for new players, that's all you ask for," Burke said.
Whatever the result, Southwest Christian, like most teams this winter season, are cherishing every opportunity to practice, to play. Yet a purpose remains.
"Basketball is on and off the court. You bond as teammates, as friends, that last for a long time. What we're trying to get out of this is not just winning, but creating a brotherhood. You can use lessons learned from basketball in all walks of life, so this season is about preparing us for the season, too," Anderson said.
Southwest Christian (3-2) is at Belle Plaine at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29.