The 2018-19 alpine ski season saw Chaska/Chanhassen send two skiers to the state meet for the first time since 2014. It was the first time in four seasons the program had a skier at all.
Will Harmdierks of Chanhassen High School and Drew Taylor of Chaska High School represented the program at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
On Feb. 4 at Buck Hill, Storm Hawk skiers Harmdierks and sophomore Colin Dussault of Chaska High School, repeated the state-qualifying feat.
Harmdierks and Dussault were 11th and 15th, respectively, the fourth and seventh individuals to qualify for state once participants from team qualifiers, champion Lakeville South, and runner-up Edina, were taken out of the standings equation.
Clean runs in the morning, both skiers, along with teammate Jared Buckley, were in the hunt for spots to state.
Harmdierks, with the 11th-fastest time in the first run, 26.21 seconds, clinched a spot to state with the 10th-fastest second run in 25.8 seconds.
Safely back to state.
"I have been skiing with more consistency and more confidence this year than last. Skiing as an independent, I don’t have any pressure to finish for my team and shouldn’t be worried about how I place," he said about his state expectation.
Dussault will make his state debut after getting down the hill in times of 27.02 and 25.97 seconds. He was three-tenths of a second under the final spot to state.
After coming close to a state qualification in 2019 as a team, Chaska/Chanhassen was third, making it this year as an individual is something Dussault set out to do.
"We had Drew and my brother (Tanner), but he just came off of a broken ankle and I had a broken wrist. If we were all healthy I think we would have made it as a team," Dussault said.
Dussault had 23 skiers ahead of him after the first run, a time of 27.02 seconds.
"I just sent it in the second run because I knew I needed to get in the top 10," he said. Dussault moved up nine positions with the 14th-fastest time in the afternoon in 25.97 seconds.
Chaska/Chanhassen nearly had three skiers to state, Jared Buckley finishing one spot out of state in 19th place. He recorded runs of 26.88 and 26.59 seconds for a total of 53.47.
Zach Haugen of Eden Prairie was the 10th and final individual qualifier in 53.29.
For the second consecutive season, Chaska/Chanhassen was third of 20 teams in the boys standings with a score of 335. Colin Shannon added the fourth score in 44th place in 58.17 seconds.
The State Alpine Meet is Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Run times are 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Dussault said he'll lean on Harmdierks to catch him up to speed.
"I am excited about going back to state this year and redeeming myself. I think last year I was too stressed about my result rather than just having fun," said Harmdierks, who was 28th after the first run at 2019 state before not finishing his second run.
My goal is to have two clean runs, but you never know with alpine, things can literally go downhill fast," he added.
For the Chaska/Chanhassen girls team, Laura Dierks ended up the top finisher in 55th place after Fantaye Gilbertson and Rylee Medora were ruled disqualified in the afternoon second run.
Dierks posted times of 34.65 and 35.1 with teammates Julia Westin (1:14.5), Lauren Johnson (1:17.3) and Olivia Riegert (1:26.5) completing the team score of 142.
Storm Hawks coach Tony Gilbertson said Medora was given a "mystery DQ." Had her times been included in the team standings, Chaska/Chanhassen likely would have been near the top 10.
Gilbertson was in 32nd place after a first-run time of 30.97. Rylee's first run clocked in at 32.95.