Baseball goes hand-in-hand with summer, with players preparing for high school or college seasons or just continuing to play for the love of the game. Here is a look at results for area legion and amateur baseball teams as of July 23.
Legion baseball
Chaska (9-13) and Chanhassen (9-16-1) both reached the final four of the Sub-State 3 playoffs, but both fell July 21 to see their seasons come to a close. Chaska started the tournament with an 11-6 loss to Shakopee July 18 but bounced back with back-to-back wins. Post 57 first beat Armstrong 16-10, blasting two home runs and finishing with four players who had three hits. Chaska then beat Eastview 6-4 July 20 with a comeback effort in the sixth inning before falling to Edina 13-12 July 21 to end the season.
Chanhassen also started the tournament with a loss, losing in a tight 2-1 game to Eastview July 18. Post 580 then started to see the bats come alive the next two games, topping Bloomington Gold 8-3 July 19 and Shakopee 10-7 July 20. To finish the season, Chanhassen lost 11-5 to eventual Sub-State champion Eden Prairie July 21.
Amateur baseball
The week was one with plenty of rivalry matchups, as Chaska (16-12), Chanhassen (2-11) and Victoria (11-13) all played each other. The Vics and Red Birds met first in the week on July 19, as Chanhassen came away with a 5-1 win for its second against Victoria. The Vics struck first with a run in the fourth inning, but the Red Birds immediately responded as Jack Nemetz hit a grand slam to left field to give the team the lead for good.
Chanhassen then hosted Chaska July 21, but the Red Birds were not as fortunate in this matchup as the Cubs blanked their host 4-0. Chaska scored two runs in the fifth inning to extend its lead, and the game was called in the fifth inning due to injury.
To end the week, Victoria and Chaska played in a thrilling extra inning game that resulted in a 7-6 walk-off win for Victoria. The Vics and Cubs headed to extras tied 5-5 with each scoring another run in the 11th inning before Victoria walked it off in the 13th inning to get the win. Five players for the Vics drove in a run while Alex Twenge led the Cubs with three RBI and two hits. It was a much different showing from the first meeting between the two teams, as Chaska dominated 12-0 June 30.
Prior to the loss to Victoria and win against Chanhassen, Chaska topped Eagan 5-0 July 18 after wins against the Northwest Orioles and Shakopee. The Cubs finish with two home games before the Section 3B playoffs, playing Stockmen’s Irish July 25 and Minnetonka July 27.
Chanhassen had losses sandwich its games against Victoria and Chaska, as the Red Birds lost 10-9 to Prior Lake July 18 and then lost 12-5 to the Minneapolis Cobras July 23. Down 10-4 heading into the home half of the eighth inning, the Red Birds scored four runs against the Jays to try and mount a comeback but ultimately ran out of time and could not complete the task. Joe Jersak, Andrew Mahlke and Johnny Checheris all drove in two runs for Chanhassen. The Red Birds travel to Eagan July 25.
Victoria split its other two results during the week. The Vics first topped Shakopee 7-6 July 18 in another extra inning matchup. Victoria scored two runs in the 12th inning to seal the win. Connor Ostreich led the way for the Vics on the mound, striking out nine and allowing three earned runs in seven innings pitched. Victoria then could not get runners across home plate and lost 6-0 to Burnsville July 21. The Vics play the Minneapolis Angels July 25.
Carver (9-16) went 1-2 during the week, first losing 9-5 to Brownton July 19. The Black Sox then rebounded with an 8-1 win over Winsted July 20 thanks to two RBI from Bailey Melz, Brandt Puzak and Andrew Weber. Carver then ended the week with a 12-1 loss to Plato July 23. The Black Sox begin the Crow River Valley League playoffs July 25 against St. Boni with game two scheduled for July 27 in Cologne. If necessary, game three between the two teams will be July 29 at St. Boni.