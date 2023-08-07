Baseball goes hand-in-hand with summer every year, with players preparing for high school or college seasons or just continuing to play for the love of the game. Here is a look at results for area amateur baseball teams as of Aug. 6.
After its opening round win in the Section 3B tournament July 30, Chaska (19-13) traveled to Shakopee Aug. 1 with the hopes of not only beating the team for a third time this season but also earning a spot in the Class B state tournament later this month. The Cubs accomplished both goals with a 9-7 win over Shakopee. Chaska opened the game with shrewd base running from Patrick Fontaine to notch one run in the first inning before Steve Edlefsen hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to give Chaska a 3-1 lead. Shakopee fought back in the fourth and fifth innings with six runs combined, but the Cubs would not go away easily, as the team scored six runs of its own in the seventh and eighth innings to put the game away.
Matt Halloran led Chaska at the plate with three RBIs while Alex Twenge and Tommy Hanson each had two RBIs. Blake Eiden pitched five innings for the Cubs, striking out four batters while also allowing four runs on 10 hits.
The Cubs then saw their game against Young America on Aug. 6 rained out and moved to Aug. 7.
Victoria (14-15) managed to extend its season after losing in the opening round to Chaska July 30. Trailing Prior Lake 5-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth, third baseman Matt Dolan hit a grand slam and the Vics scored five runs which gave them the lead for good in a 7-6 win Aug. 2. Dolan led Victoria with the home run and five RBI in the win, while first baseman Trey Cavello had two hits, two runs and one RBI. Connor Ostreich started on the mound for the Vics, giving up three runs on eight hits while striking out five in five innings of work. Corey Binger picked up the save, allowing just one run in the ninth inning while Jeffrey Kressler got the win in relief.
With the win, the Vics then faced Burnsville Aug. 4 in Victoria as the road team and came away with their second straight tournament victory to advance to the Class B state tournament, beating the Bobcats 5-3. Victoria then fell 13-3 to Shakopee Aug. 6 to see its run in the Section 3B tournament come to an end. The Vics jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning but did not survive an eight-run fourth inning from Shakopee which led to the game finishing after eight innings. First baseman Trey Cavello had two RBI while catcher Travis Conoryea had one RBI and two hits. Victoria will now wait to see who they face in the state tournament.
In other Section 3B tournament action, Chanhassen (2-14) saw its season come to an end in a 9-6 loss to Eagan Aug. 2.
Carver (12-17) split its first two games of the Region 7C playoffs over the weekend, first beating Plato 8-4 Aug. 5. The Black Sox struck first in the fourth inning with three runs and never looked back, tacking on their last five runs in the seventh inning.
Paul Dorr picked up the win on the mound for Carver, striking out six batters and allowing just one earned run in six innings of work. Left fielder Jake Margo led the Black Sox at the plate with three hits and two RBI while designated hitter Matt Muller had a two-RBI double.
After the 12-hit, eight run performance, the bats cooled off for Carver in a 3-0 loss to Waconia Aug. 6 as the Lakers advanced in the tournament and earned a spot in the state tournament while the Black Sox fell to the elimination bracket and are set to play again Aug. 11.