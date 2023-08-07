Connor Ostreich

Victoria Vics pitcher Connor Ostreich delivers a pitch during his start against the Prior Lake Jays in the second round of the Section 3B tournament Aug. 2. The Vics beat the Jays 7-6 in an elimination game.

 Brendan O’Brien/Southwest News Media

Baseball goes hand-in-hand with summer every year, with players preparing for high school or college seasons or just continuing to play for the love of the game. Here is a look at results for area amateur baseball teams as of Aug. 6.

After its opening round win in the Section 3B tournament July 30, Chaska (19-13) traveled to Shakopee Aug. 1 with the hopes of not only beating the team for a third time this season but also earning a spot in the Class B state tournament later this month. The Cubs accomplished both goals with a 9-7 win over Shakopee. Chaska opened the game with shrewd base running from Patrick Fontaine to notch one run in the first inning before Steve Edlefsen hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to give Chaska a 3-1 lead. Shakopee fought back in the fourth and fifth innings with six runs combined, but the Cubs would not go away easily, as the team scored six runs of its own in the seventh and eighth innings to put the game away.

Tags

Events