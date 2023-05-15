Each week, area athletes and teams compete on the field, track, court or course. Here are some of the highlights from May 8-13.
Baseball
Chanhassen (10-4) and Chaska (7-6) met for a second time this season, with the Storm looking to extend its win streak and the Hawks looking for revenge after losing the first matchup against its area rival. Down 2-1 in the top of the sixth inning, Storm junior Sam Macy hit an RBI double to tie the game, followed by senior Mason Lang hitting a two-run home run to right field to give Chanhassen a 4-2 lead. But the Hawks would not go away easily, as they scored two runs in the next half inning which would eventually force extra innings.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, Chaska sophomore Jacob Welter had a lead-off double and advanced to third on a bunt by senior Raymond Johnson. After two walks, senior Karsen Atteberry hit a walk-off single to right field to lead the Hawks to a 5-4 win May 11.
Earlier in the week, Chaska crushed Bloomington Jefferson 17-7 May 8 but stumbled on the road and lost 7-1 to Waconia May 10.
After starting the season 1-3, Chanhassen won eight straight games before falling to Chaska. The Storm topped Waconia 4-1 and then 8-3 in a double header May 8. Chanhassen then jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first two innings and did not look back to beat St. Louis Park 9-1 May 10. After the loss to the Hawks, the Storm ended the week with a 5-1 win over Eden Prairie May 13. Chanhassen is atop the Metro West Conference at 6-1 while Chaska is fourth at 4-3.
Holy Family (9-4) beat Providence Academy 10-1 May 8 to begin the week. The Fire were then shut out 2-0 against Rockford May 9. To end the week, Holy Family topped Mound Westonka 11-6.
Tied 1-1 after seven innings, Southwest Christian (4-6) lost a close 2-1 game in eight innings against Hutchinson May 8. The Stars then fell 6-0 to Class 2A No. 6 Watertown-Mayer May 9 before falling again May 11, this time 4-1 to Delano. Holy Family is tied for second in the Wright County East Conference standings at 5-2 while Southwest Christian is 3-5.
Softball
Chaska (5-9) lost 8-1 to Metro West unbeaten New Prague May 8. The Hawks then traveled to Bloomington Jefferson for a double header, losing the first game 8-7 despite home runs from juniors Corina Coppersmith and Lauren Olsen. In the second game, the Hawks battled back to make it a one-run game after giving up 10 runs in the first inning. Chaska could not complete the comeback, however, and lost 14-9 to Bloomington Jefferson May 10. The Hawks finished the week losing 3-2 to Waconia May 12 and 8-4 to Tartan May 13.
Chanhassen (3-10) fell 11-5 to Orono May 8. The Storm were then blanked 8-0 against Delano May 9. Chanhassen lost 2-1 to Waconia May 10 before snapping its eight-game losing skid May 12 by beating St. Louis Park 11-6. Chaska is fifth in the Metro West at 4-6 while Chanhassen is 2-7.
Holy Family (8-7) fell 6-4 to Providence Academy May 8 before losing 12-3 to Maranatha May 9. The Fire then went 2-1 at a tournament May 13, topping DeLaSalle 8-7 and Robbinsdale Cooper 17-2 before falling 8-4 to Richfield.
Southwest Christian (5-10) crushed Mayer Lutheran in two games May 8, winning 18-2 and then 16-2. Freshman Tivoli Kennedy hit a grand slam during the games to power the Stars’ offense. The team then lost 11-0 to Class 2A No. 9 Watertown-Mayer May 9. Southwest Christian then lost twice to Delano May 11, first in a 13-0 shutout followed by a 17-10 loss. The Stars ended the week going 1-2 at a tournament May 13, beating Willmar 9-5 before losing 23-13 to Mound Westonka and 10-9 to DeLaSalle. Kennedy hit two more home runs during the tournament. Holy Family is 5-3 in the conference while Southwest Christian is 2-5.
Boys lacrosse
Chanhassen (9-0) was up just two goals after the first half but pulled away in the second to top Bloomington Jefferson 16-6 May 9. Senior Carter Van Holland finished with a team-high four goals and three assists to reach 200 career points. The Storm ended the week with a 12-7 win over St. Thomas Academy May 11.
Chaska (4-5) lost its fourth straight game, falling in a tight 14-12 contest against Hastings May 8. The Hawks snapped its losing skid the next day, however, thumping Waconia 17-7 May 9. To end the week, Chaska sneaked past Mound Westonka for a tight 10-9 road win May 11. The game went into four overtimes as senior Xavier Harvieux scored the winning goal. Chanhassen is tied atop the conference at 4-0 while Chaska is 1-2.
In the matchup of Wright County Conference unbeatens, Holy Family (5-5) fell 14-7 to Mound Westonka May 8. The Fire bounced back quickly, beating Holy Angels 14-8 May 9. To end the week, Holy Family won 17-10 over Delano/Rockford May 11.
Southwest Christian (3-6) lost 11-5 to Delano/Rockford May 8. The Stars then beat Hutchinson 12-8 May 11 before losing a tight 4-3 game against Waconia May 13. Holy Family is 4-1 in the Wright County standings while Southwest Christian is 2-4.
Girls lacrosse
Chaska (4-3) jumped out to a nine-goal lead and never looked back, beating Waconia 21-2 May 9. Four players finished with at least three goals, including senior Josie Lakosky who had six, while freshman goalie Kamryn Remick had 10 saves on 12 shots on goal. The Hawks then doubled up Mound Westonka in an 18-9 win May 11. Lakosky finished with eight goals and four assists.
Chanhassen (5-3) sustained its first loss in Metro West Conference play since 2016, as the Storm fell 12-9 to Bloomington Jefferson May 9. Chanhassen is 2-1 in conference play while Chaska is 1-2.
Southwest Christian (10-1) continued its winning streak during the week, beating Delano/Rockford 16-11 May 8. The Stars then saw their unbeaten season come to an end May 11, as they fell 9-8 to Hutchinson. To end the week, Southwest Christian crushed Tartan/North St. Paul 19-3 May 13. Sophomore Gisella Harder averaged 4.3 goals per game during the week.
Holy Family (1-8) lost 11-5 to Mound Westonka May 8. The Fire then lost 14-2 to Holy Angels May 9 before sustaining an 11-4 loss to Delano/Rockford May 11. Southwest Christian is 5-1 in conference play while Holy Family is 0-5.
Tennis
Chanhassen (7-4) lost 6-1 to Becker May 9. The Storm then rallied to beat Chaska (1-11) 6-1 May 10 but the Storm ended the week with a 6-1 loss to Bloomington Jefferson May 11.
Following the loss to Chanhassen, Chaska was then swept 7-0 by Benilde-St. Margaret’s May 11.
Holy Family (7-7) topped Chaska 6-1 May 8, winning all four singles matches. The Fire then topped Southwest Christian (6-7) May 9, winning the top three singles matches. Holy Family could not overcome St. Peter and lost 6-1 May 10 before losing 5-2 to Holy Angels May 11.
Track and Field
Chaska finished sixth on the boys side and seventh on the girls out of seven teams at the section 7AAA true team meet May 10. The Hawks had a total of six individual top five finishes, including freshman Joshua Schmidt who placed first in the pole vault (13’6”).
Holy Family finished sixth on the boys side and seventh on the girls out of seven teams at the section 6AA true team meet May 10. The Fire had a total of 11 top five individual finishes at the meet, including senior Logan Paulsen who won the girls discus (118’6”).
Southwest Christian finished third on both the boys and girls side at the Glencoe-Silver Lake Invitational May 9. The boys team had 10 finishes in the top five in individual events, including juniors Grant Kaisersatt (110m hurdles, 18.32; 300m hurdles, 46.39) and Zion Buck (long jump, 20’2”) who won their respective events. The girls had 11 top five individual finishes, including senior Mehlayna Straub (200m, 26.09; triple jump, 35’.5”) and junior Kaitlyn Wercinski (800m, 2:31.85) who won their respective events. The Stars also won the girls 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays.
Boys golf
In Metro West Conference play, Chanhassen (292) finished first overall while Chaska (299) finished third at Island View Golf Club May 8. Hawks senior Josh Esterley was the medalist with a 68, while Storm sophomore Andrew Ballou finished tied for second, carding a team-low 70. Chanhassen (296) then finished second behind Benilde-St. Margaret’s (288) while Chaska finished third (301) May 10 at Dahlgreen Golf Club in the fourth conference match of the season.
Holy Family finished first (289) while Southwest Christian finished fourth (315) at the Burl Oaks Invitational May 8. The Fire had five players finish in the top seven, including sophomore Zac Beddor who tied for first with a 71. Holy Family (303) then won a Wright County East Conference match at Timber Creek Golf Course while Southwest Christian (309) finished second. Stars sophomore Brody Pluth finished as the tournament medalist with a score of 74.
The Fire (600) then finished second out of nine teams at the Albert Lea Invitational May 12 and 13. Beddor finished with a 149 between 36 holes.
Girls golf
Chaska (672) finished second while Chanhassen finished fifth at the two-day Oak Ridge Prep Invite May 8 and 9. Hawks junior Avery Nelson and senior Nicole Reineke tied for first at 150.
In Metro West Conference play, Chaska (317) won its fourth conference match of the season while Chanhassen (385) finished fourth at Baker National Golf Course May 10. The Hawks had three golfers finish in the top five.
Chanhassen then finished fourth out of 14 teams with a score of 370 at the St. Cloud Country Club Invitational May 11. Senior Fantaye Gilbertson carded a team-low 90 for the Storm.
In Wright County East Conference play, Holy Family finished fourth and Southwest Christian finished fifth in an 18-hole tournament May 8 at Dahlgreen Golf Club. In conference play May 12 to end the week, the Stars (362) finished fourth while the Fire finished fifth (377) at Dahlgreen Golf Club.
Earlier in the week, Holy Family finished third out of four teams at the team’s All Catholic Schools Invitational tournament May 10 at Braemar Golf Course.