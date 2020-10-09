Chaska opened the 2020 volleyball campaign with a 25-6, 25-10, 25-9 victory over Bloomington Kennedy Oct. 8.
Hawks senior Hanna Thompson finished the first two sets with kills.
Our @Chaska_vb takes set 2 (25-9), Heyer (Dig) - Auseth (Set) - Thompson (Kill)! Lead Kennedy 2-0 #Soar pic.twitter.com/SZJP9WGrwB— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) October 9, 2020
Chaska returns its top three hitting options from a 2019 section runner-up finish in Mallory Heyer, Ella Christ and Hanna Thompson.
Chaska is at Robbinsdale Cooper at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10.
VOLLEYBALL: Hutchinson 3, Holy Family 0
Hutchinson handed Holy Family Catholic a 3-game sweep in the 2020 season opener, a 25-6, 25-15, 25-20 final on Oct. 8.
Sophia Mackey finished with 11 kills for the Fire.
Zoe Schuele added 18 set assists with Tatum Hussey totaling five kills, while Alexandria Ihrke had two service aces and Mackey had a team-high 10 digs.
VOLLEYBALL: Belle Plaine 3, Southwest Christian 0
Twice Southwest Christian took Belle Plaine to extra points in the first two games, falling 26-24, 28-26, 25-19 in the season opener Oct. 8.
It was the head coaching debut for Stars' Jessy Jones Tow-Arnett.
Southwest Christian was without three starters.
No other match information was available.
CROSS COUNTRY: Minnesota River Conference
Southwest Christian won a Minnesota River Conference triangular with a boys team score of 36 at Carver Park Reserve on Oct. 8.
Sibley East and Belle Plaine were also in the meet.
Owen Seltz (second), Chris Evans (seventh), Zach Kaupp (eighth), Brandon Mosely (ninth), and Wyatt Wercinski (10th) were top runners for the Stars.
Taylor Scott led the girls cross country team placing sixth overall with a time of 22:07. Close behind her was Leihanah Weinacht (ninth), Selah Uplegger (10th), Sydney Kaupp (11th), and Cierra Larson (13th).
Southwest Christian was second in the team standings with 49 points.
GIRLS TENNIS: Minnetonka 7, Prior Lake 0
Minnetonka remained unbeaten on the season, a 7-0 win over Prior Lake in the second round of the Section 2AA playoffs Oct. 8.
The Skippers play in the section semifinal on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
GIRLS TENNIS: Litchfield 7, Holy Family 0
Meeting for the second time this season, Litchfield topped Holy Family Catholic by a 7-0 score in the Section 2A semifinals on Oct. 8.
Two of the top players in Class A met atop the singles line-up, Avery Stilwell of the Dragons handing Ally Agerland her second loss of the season, a 7-6, 6-3 decision.
Emma Murphy lost 7-6, 6-1 at third singles for the Fire with Jaiden Lindemann and Callie Lizak rallying for a second set victory at third doubles in a 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 loss.