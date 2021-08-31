With a spread of just 33 seconds between the first and seventh runners for the Chaska girls cross country team, the opening race at Lake Elmo Park Reserve was one of success for the Hawks.
Chaska was third in the team standings, just six points back of runner-up Centennial.
Senior Ella Long led the Chaska pack in ninth place overall, a two-mile time of 14 minutes, one second.
Noella Ross (14:03) and Katelyn Farm (14:04) were 10th and 11th followed by a cluster of Hawks in 19th through 22nd places in Sidney Fuhr (14:32), Adonai Yidnekachew (14:34), Makenzie Royal (14:34), and Addison Dooley (14:34).
Chaska's top finish in the St. Paul Central Open came from Nolan Sutter, who crossed the finish line in a two-mile time of 10 minutes, 57.5 seconds, for fourth place in the boys race.
Noah Leonard (12:11.6) and Erick Chapman (12:15.9) were 24th and 25th, respectively, with Dylan Austad (12:26.6), Dylan Thomas (12:39.6), and Nathan Bellmont (12:40.6) all in the top-36.
Chaska was fifth of eight teams with a score of 112.
CROSS COUNTRY: Holy Family Catholic
Competing in the 2021 Northwoods Rebel Classic in Champlin, Holy Family Catholic's top performers were Ava Mettler (14:49) and Matt Santini (12:19).
The invitational was a two-mile race.
Nora Swartzbaugh (14:50) and Danielle Sutcliffe (16:36) were next across the finish line for the Fire girls.
Joining Santini as Fire boys running leaders were Aaron Hesse (13:14), Ben Zweber (13:29) and Grant Hayes (13:31).