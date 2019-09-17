Lauren Walmer netted a goal with an assist as Southwest Christian girls soccer notched its sixth win in a 2-1 decision at Cristo Rey Jesuit on Sept. 16.
Avery Tollefson also found the net in the first half with Paige Stafford adding an assist for the Stars in the rescheduled match.
Diana Lema scored for Cristo Rey Jesuit as Southwest Christian (6-2) was credited with seven shots on goal.
Next up for the Stars is a 4 p.m. road game at Mounds Park Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
VOLLEYBALL: Southwest Christian 3, Minneapolis Southwest 0
Southwest Christian recorded 37 kills on 86 swings with just six errors in a 3-0 home opener win Sept. 16 against Minneapolis Southwest.
Game scores were 25-10, 25-9, 25-17.
Estelle Haugen and Mackenzie Close led the offense with 14 and 12 kills, respectively. Sonja Brastad had a career-high five serving aces with Felicia Luther finishing with 22 set assists.
Marissa Agrimson was one of three Stars players in double figures in digs with 17.
Southwest Christian (6-5) hosts Jordan at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.
VOLLEYBALL: Belle Plaine 3, Holy Family 0
Facing sixth-ranked Belle Plaine, Holy Family Catholic took the Tigers to the limit in game three, a 25-10, 25-10, 25-23 final Sept. 16.
Abby Smith (eight) and Sophia Mackey (six) led the Fire offense with Kathryn Jans with 16 assists.
Lizzie Guggemos had three aces at the service line with Smith and Kalie Dahl with a block assist as well. Other defensive dig leaders were Mackey (10), Dahl and Jans (eight each).
Holy Family Catholic (0-9) are at Dassel-Cokato at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17.