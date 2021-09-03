A chance to retake the lead sailing just wide, Chaska saw Shakopee just minutes later finish a corner kick opportunity for the eventual game-winning goal in a 2-1 girls soccer decision Sept. 2 at Chaska Middle School West.
The go-ahead goal came on a loose ball in the penalty box, the foot of Saber junior Megan McGraw connecting for the score.
Many of the Shakopee players were part of a Saber Premier team that won gold at the 2021 USA Cup.
Chaska took a 1-0 lead on Maddy Davey's fourth goal of the season, beating three Shakopee defenders and the goaltender with a shot.
Claire Helgemo tied the game off a corner kick for the Sabers.
Chaska, down a goal, had two good looks at a tying score over the final 15 minutes, a shot from Davey high over the net, and a combination play from Davey to eighth grader Addison Schneider, the shot sliding past the opposite goal post.
Chaska (2-1) next hosts Chanhassen at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9.
BOYS: Shakopee 4, Chaska 0
Nathan Dake's two second-half goals broke open a 1-0 score at halftime as Shakopee earned its first win of the season, a 4-0 decision at Chaska on Sept. 2.
The Hawks are 0-3, shutout in all three matches.
Nathan Martinez opened the scoring for Shakopee from Gage Torres. Abdiaziz Ismail finished off the outcome with a second-half goal.
Chaska hosts Chanhassen at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9.
GIRLS: Chanhassen 2, Minneapolis Southwest 1
Grace Fogarty scored her second goal of the season as Chanhassen was in control much of the contest, winning 2-1 in a road match at Minneapolis Southwest on Sept. 2.
The Lakers scored late in the game to break-up the shutout bid.
Kennedy Beld netted her first goal of the season for the eventual winner for Chanhassen, which is 3-0-1 into a key week with contests against Shakopee and Chaska on Sept. 7 and 9.
GIRLS: Holy Angels 1, Holy Family Catholic 0
Madden Smith's first-half goal was the difference in a rain-soaked contest Sept. 2 in Victoria as visiting Holy Angels defeated Holy Family Catholic 1-0.
The Stars outshot the Fire 10-7 with Mary Furlong making her first start in net, making nine saves for Holy Family Catholic.
Elizabeth Meija was credited with an assist on the Holy Angels goal.
Holy Family (1-1-1), also without top scorer Maeve Kelly for the loss, returns to action at Jordan on Thursday, Sept. 9.
GIRLS: Wayzata 2, Minnetonka 1
Tony Peszneker has coached Wayzata soccer for 32 years with 25 state tournament appearances and seven state championships.
On Sept. 1, the Trojans helped Peszneker to a milestone win, No. 500, in a 2-1 road contests at rival Minnetonka.
Ana Munyon netted the game winner in the 71st minute for the Wayzata.
Scoreless at halftime, Munyon finished a cross from Lily Nayar for the 1-0 lead with 18 minutes to play.
The Skippers tied the match on Juliet Carlson's third goal of the season from Payton Mahady.
Minnetonka was playing on back-to-back nights, coming off a 3-1 win over Hopkins on Aug. 31.
The Skippers, 2-1 overall, is at Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9.