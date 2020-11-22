Brier Ziemer moved to Carver in the middle of her sixth grade school year from Hutchinson. Already a tough transition from elementary to middle school, Nicole Ziemer knew her daughter needed a way to meet friends.
Nicole reached out to Sue Murphy, her former JO volleyball coach growing up in her senior year in the Buffalo Lake-Hector communities west on Highway 212.
Murphy added Brier to the team. She would meet Hannah Polk, Anna Doolittle, Hanna Thompson, Payton Auseth, and Mallory Heyer, among others.
"These girls, since we moved here, they've been best friends. They're a great group of girls. So many memories with these girls," Nicole Ziemer said.
On Nov. 20, Brier, along with senior teammates Auseth, Jo Remick, Paris Conkey, and Thompson played their last match as Chaska Hawks. A four-game victory over Chanhassen, finishing the shortened 2020 season with a 10-1 record.
Chaska, undefeated in the Metro West Conference at 10-0, the de-facto league champion. Ziemer was honored after the season finale with 1,000 career digs.
While players, coaches and yes, parents, were disappointed that the season was cut short, a thrilling Section 2AAA Tournament with four top-10 teams plus 12-win Willmar in the field lost in the shutdown, the season that they had was appreciated.
With sons, Brady and Brodie, in strict hockey bubbles with the St. Cloud State University college program and Shattuck-St. Mary's high school program, having Brier's matches twice a week helped the sports void in Nicole and husband Eric's lives.
Brodie is now home with the shutdown.
"Everything will be fine. We just have to adjust and be grateful for the season they had, right? Hopefully there can be JO. Hopefully there can be more volleyball soon. But it will be tough tonight, the last match in this gym," Nicole Ziemer said. "They've poured their heart and souls into this gym for a long time."
For Karen Conkey, mother of senior Paris Conkey, if this is the end of her daughter's competitive volleyball play, she's glad she was able to be there in person. To record each serve, to cheer on each dig.
"I wish they had one more week. I wish they could finish out the season. It would have been exciting. Thinking back to last year, that was amazing," Karen Conkey said. "I'm so proud of her. The end feels bittersweet, but all of these girls make me proud. They endured the craziness, they endured everything that was thrown at them and they came through."
Teammates Thompson (Northern State), Ziemer (Metropolitan State of Denver) and Auseth (Gustavus Adolphus) will continue their game in college. Conkey hopes to as well. That has made it easier for Nicole Ziemer knowing it's just a pause.
"For Brier, knowing she's not done, there's more volleyball ahead, I think it makes it less traumatic. It is sad for them. They have a good team and they had the potential to have a great season. But everyone is going through it. You can't control it," Nicole Ziemer said.
"Brier has actually been great with everything. I was more upset about everything than she was. I had to decide that if she's cool with it, I have to be cool with it, too," she added.
In addition to the Chanhassen win, Chaska topped Benilde-St. Margaret on Nov. 19 on senior night. Another special moment to celebrate together.
And that's what after the final match was about. Those final photos. Those final hugs. The final takedown of the net at center court.
"This team is something special. They were grateful to have a season and never took it for granted, but didn’t want it to end so soon. Their perseverance makes us proud. Soar Hawks!" Coach Sue Murphy said.
2020 Statistic Leaders (totals through match No. 10)
Serving: Aces - Ella Christ 29, Brier Ziemer 21, Payton Auseth 19, Paris Conkey 13. Good % - Ziemer 97.5, Hanna Thompson 91.3
Setting: Assists - Auseth 334, Ziemer 17
Hitting: Kills - Thompson 111, Mallory Heyer 104, Christ 87, Avery Rosenberg 49, Sam Schmidt 19
Defense: Blocks - Rosenberg 16, Thompson 9. Digs - Ziemer 96, Thompson 66, Auseth 60