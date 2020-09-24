A look across the campus at Southwest Christian High School in Chaska this fall and there's a good bet athletic programs are in plain sight after 3 p.m. each weekday.
Look northwest out the activity door and you'll find varsity, B-squad and C-squad girls tennis. A program-record 54 athletes out for the sport this fall.
"You can play tennis at any skill level. Whatever your experience, the team is such a welcoming environment with the girls," senior captain Hannah Schwarz said.
"It's pretty stress-free. You work your way up in the line-up. No matter how you do, you can still enjoy it, and work hard to get better," said her twin sister, Greta, also a captain.
Directly north is the boys soccer field, the largest program in the school until this fall with three teams and 48 boys on varsity, JV and C-squad as well.
To the northeast is the girls varsity soccer field where 33 girls are between varsity and JV. A program that won a season-best 15 matches last season and returns much of the line-up.
A Stars team off to a 6-1 record, having surrendered just one last-minute goal in its only defeat to Holy Family Catholic. In the six wins, Southwest Christian is averaging a little under six goals per match.
Their coach, Mark Anderson, recorded his 500th career win, the most of any active soccer coach, in a 5-0 win over Spectrum on Sept. 21.
After coaching Minnehaha Academy from 1983 to 2017, Anderson made the move to Southwest Christian. Daughters Samantha and Sophia, twins, are part of the Stars squad.
"When we heard how many wins he had we thought he's really old or really good. Really, though, he's a really great coach," senior Payton Stafford said. "I think we all admire his humility. He's never brought up how many games he's won. What his coaching record is. We just want to make him proud. Winning isn't the only thing he looks at. He just wants us to play our best, have fun with it."
"It was a big deal. He got really emotional about it," said Payton's twin sister, Paige about the post-game celebration. "He never mentioned it. The parents were talking, people knew, and he really was taken back by everything we had for him to say congratulations. He definitely deserved it."
Out in front of the school, gathered under a tent, is 24 cross country runners. Certainly the largest group in at least a decade at the school.
Southwest Christian hired Stacey Ingraham, a Professor of Exercise Science at Crown College, this summer, to re-energize the program.
"It's not the same, it's completely reformed. We totally brought it up a level, and Stacey has been a big part of that," senior captain Taylor Scott said. "She's a highly awarded coach and very qualified in her field, so it's amazing to have her. It's a lot more intense, and that's good. We are taking it to the next level of competition, while maintaining the fun level, the social aspect. We've had a lot of wins and we're hoping for a few more. We're excited to have another home meet coming up, for people to come watch."
When adding in volleyball registration for the first practice Sept. 28, and a co-op football opportunity with Mound-Westonka, roughly 200 Southwest Christian High School students will be active in fall sports.
TWINNING
If having a twin sister on your team wasn't enough, the Staffords are joined by younger sister, Piper, a sophomore, who has been on the varsity program since eighth grader.
Their connection on the pitch is undeniable.
"I really like it. I feel like we all know how to find each other on the field. Pretty much every time Piper has the ball I kind of know the ball is coming to me," Payton, a midfielder said.
Hannah and Greta Schwarz, the last of five siblings to come through the Southwest Christian athletic program -- each multi-sport athletes including sister, Elizabeth, who plays basketball at Bethel University -- have been paired together in doubles since sophomore year.
"It's really nice because we are at about the same skill level, so it's really hard to get mad at each other for making mistakes. We're so similar it's almost like we're one person out there, but really two," Hannah said.
"I bet it's kind of trippy. We played a set of twins a couple of weeks ago. We had to try and tell them apart some way. We noticed they had their hair a little differently," Greta said.
The Schwarzs are 5-1 on the season, coming off a win over a previously undefeated top pairing from Le Sueur-Henderson on Sept. 22.
While Scott has no twin, for years she was always trying to chase down her older sister, Grace, who runs track and field at Bethel University as well. Taylor said there could be a reuniting next year if she chooses that route.
"She was more of a sprinter, I'm long distance, but I'm always chasing down her success. I learned a lot about leadership from her being on track and cross country with her. It's weird not having her here," said Taylor, a varsity runner since seventh grade.
HAPPY TO PLAY
All agree, being in school, having sports, has been a needed distraction to all the change that surrounds them.
"We've been playing since I'd say about June 1 with camp and stuff. I'd say it was about August that we really sensed we'd have a season, just no one knew what to expect. How it would play out," Paige Stafford said.
"I was pretty confident we were going to have a tennis season simply because you're so far away from your opponent. We weren't quite sure about doubles, whether we'd be able to do that," Hannah Schwarz said.
"There really was never a point up until school started, even now it could get cancelled at any point, where we really knew it was going to happen. We started training in June and we trained like we were going to have a season. We treated it like it was going to happen," Scott said.
After missing out on a track season, for others softball, baseball and lacrosse, the first week certainly felt different.
"Our coach was pretty good about easing us in, but at the same point amping it up when we needed to. It was a difficult transition. You could say the same thing about being in school for the first time in six months," Scott said.
In the end, fall 2020 at Southwest Christian High School has been one in the win column. Literally.
"There's been so many things cancelled, so to have sports, school again, it's definitely exciting, it's super refreshing," Payton Stafford said.